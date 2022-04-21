ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China securities watchdog says it expects audit deal with U.S regulators soon

BOAO, CHINA, April 21 (Reuters) - China’s securities watchdog is conducting talks with U.S. regulators on a weekly basis over Sino-U.S. audit issues and expects a deal soon, a senior Chinese regulatory official said on Thursday.

Fang Xinghai, vice chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) made the comments during a panel discussion at the annual Boao Asia Forum. (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Writing by Samuel Shen; Editing by Toby Chopra)

