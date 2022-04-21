ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

As Mortgage Rates Approach 7%, Housing Market Faces Crisis

By Douglas A. McIntyre
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zpdLn_0fFs1bUc00 The Federal Reserve has indicated it will raise rates at least four times this year. Each was expected to be a quarter of a percentage point. Now, as inflation rages, there is talk that some will be half a point. Recently, there was talk that one of the bumps would need to be three-quarters of a point if surges in the consumer price index do not cool.

There are many reasons inflation will not slow and may pick up the pace. The Russian invasion of Ukraine and resulting sanctions on Russia will keep crude prices above $100 a barrel. China's oil demand has dropped because of a huge outbreak of COVID-19. Certainly, if other nations are an indication, that will end in a few weeks, or perhaps two or three months. China's appetite for crude will renew.

Ukraine's trouble also will put pressure on worldwide food prices. It is among the largest grain exporters on earth.

Mortgage rates already have reached 5%, up from below 3% for some just a year ago. Mortgage rates are not entirely pegged to the Fed, but there is a close relationship.
ALSO READ: Metro Areas Where Families Pay the Least for Housing
Add to the mortgage rates problem the fact that the median price of an existing home in the United States has just reached a record of $375,300. New home construction has been hampered by supply chain slowdowns and the price of construction material.

No one expects a 2008 home price collapse. As that financial crisis spread, homes in some parts of the country dropped by almost half.

A housing crisis will not be a crisis for everyone. Anxious buyers will have to pay high mortgages rates but will find that home prices in many areas have dropped. This could happen by the end of the year. Sellers, who have done so well for so long, will bear the brunt of the ongoing increase in mortgage rates.

Comments / 76

49 state of mind
3d ago

Nobody is talking about where 2 million illegals are going to live 🤷🏿‍♂️. Immigration is a disaster and going to get worse. Americans will be competing with illegals who will get federal funding for housing not to mention medical and welfare programs.

Reply(9)
35
Tom Grossi
2d ago

when are all of you going to stand up and really say who is to blame for our tremendous inflation problems. well I will Biden Administration

Reply(3)
29
Mean Greene
3d ago

mostly Democrat here, I agree, they raised interest rates way to rapidly. They are just pushing the normal people trying to find a house to live I. away and Making it easier for cash investors who do not have to worry about interest rates. Never understood the theory of making things more expensive to fight inflation. Soon I will be priced out of buying a home, even though I make decent money because of the high prices and high interest rates. This is a disaster.

Reply(16)
14
Related
Motley Fool

4 Signs That a Housing Market Crash Is Coming

Now is a great time to be a home seller but a relatively rough time to be a buyer. Anyone who claims to know exactly when the real estate bubble will burst is not being honest. The theory of supply and demand teaches us that once prices are too high,...
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

What home prices will look like in 2023, according to Zillow’s revised downward forecast

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. There's no doubt about it: Soaring mortgage rates are an economic shock to the U.S. housing market. Over the past month alone, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate has spiked from 3.11% to 5.11%. It's both pricing out some stretched homebuyers and causing some would-be borrowers to lose their mortgage eligibility.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNBC

Jim Cramer: Be ready to pounce with cash on hand when market uncertainty settles

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday told investors that they shouldn't rely on optimism as a market strategy, but should still be prepared to act when the market recovers. "I think you can do very well right now in a balanced portfolio that also has a lot of cash on the sidelines. You want to be ready for the moment when things actually get better," the "Mad Money" host said.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Country
China
Daily Mail

Economist claims there's a 90% chance US stock market sunk as low as it will go this year and that S&P 500 could surge by 24% by end of 2022 – but only if inflation or Ukraine war doesn't trigger a recession

An economist has claimed the US stock market has already hit its lowest point for 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine - although that war and soaring inflation could prove him badly wrong. Tom Lee, managing partner at Fundstrat, said that as long as there's no recession due to a continuation...
STOCKS
Daily Mail

Billionaire investor Ray Dalio warns soaring inflation under Biden will send America back to the 1970s: 'We're going to have a period of stagflation'

Billionaire hedge fund founder Ray Dalio has warned that the US economy is headed for 'stagflation' similar to that of the 1970s. 'I think that most likely what we're going to have is a period of stagflation. And then you have to understand how to build a portfolio that's balanced for that kind of an environment,' Dalio told Yahoo Finance in an interview published on Monday.
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Country That Has The Most Oil

The battle over access to crude oil has been front-page news recently. Sanctions against Russia have cut its exports. This, in turn, has made the price of oil rocket above $100, which is near a record set just over a decade ago. The COVID-19 pandemic in China has dropped global demand recently, This has helped […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Obama economist Steve Rattner says Biden's $1.9trillion American Rescue Plan will 'go down in history as an extraordinary policy mistake' that has put the U.S. 'behind the curve' on skyrocketing inflation

Obama-era economic advisor Stephen Rattner warned that the U.S. may be on track for a recession just as the race for 2024 kicks off, a conundrum he blames on 'poor economic policy' from President Biden, Congress and the Federal Reserve. 'Mounting evidence suggests a hard landing — in other words,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

