Man Utd captain Harry Maguire receives bomb threat as police and sniffer dogs are sent to his mansion to investigate

By Charlie Wyett
 3 days ago

MANCHESTER UNITED and England star Harry Maguire has been left shocked after receiving a bomb threat.

Cheshire police with sniffer dogs have been sent to the mansion where Maguire lives with fiancee Fern Hawkins and two daughters.

Harry Maguire has been rocked by a bomb threat at his Cheshire home, where he lives with fiancee Fern Hawkins Credit: Instagram / @_fernhawkins

Searches are ongoing.

The chilling warning came via email that a bomb would be planted at the home of the United skipper.

The Manchester giants are suffering a terrible run of form and lost 4-0 to rivals Liverpool on Tuesday.

The club have today appointed Erik ten Hag as new permanent manager, with the Ajax gaffer to take over in the summer.

Maguire and the rest of the United team regularly receive death threats on social media but the context of this latest threat has been taken extremely seriously.

Due to the fact he is club captain and has suffered a poor run of form, Maguire has received the brunt of many fans’ criticism.

Maguire and his family are understood to have been left extremely shocked.

The club have been asked to comment.

MORE TO FOLLOW...

Harry Maguire
