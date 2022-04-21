Trio swiped $450K stash of rings from Diamond District store: cops

A woman swiped a stash of diamond rings worth nearly half a million dollars from a Diamond District store in a broad-daylight heist, police said.

The suspect walked into the Diamond Center of USA on West 47th Street near Sixth Avenue just before 3 p.m. April 7, joined by another woman and a man who acted as lookouts, cops said.

When a 33-year-old male worker stepped into a back room, the woman went behind the counter and grabbed 112 white and yellow gold diamond rings — worth about $450,000 — and put them in the bag, cops said.

The suspect and her alleged partners in crime then fled into the 47-50 Streets–Rockefeller Center subway station and got on a northbound F train, cops said.

Footage released late Wednesday shows them inside the station, as the man appears to rifle through a black bag.

The woman suspected of stealing the rings is described as between 25 and 35 years old, last seen wearing a black baseball cap and purple-and-white tie-died Hollister sweatshirt, cops said.

The other woman is between 40 and 50 years old with a medium build, about 5 feet 8, last seen wearing a tan and gray sweater and a gray knit cap.

The male suspect is between 30 and 40 years old with a slim build, described as about 5 feet 9.

He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and jeans with a gray baseball cap.