Trio swiped $450K stash of rings from Diamond District store: cops

By Amanda Woods
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

A woman swiped a stash of diamond rings worth nearly half a million dollars from a Diamond District store in a broad-daylight heist, police said.

The suspect walked into the Diamond Center of USA on West 47th Street near Sixth Avenue just before 3 p.m. April 7, joined by another woman and a man who acted as lookouts, cops said.

When a 33-year-old male worker stepped into a back room, the woman went behind the counter and grabbed 112 white and yellow gold diamond rings — worth about $450,000 — and put them in the bag, cops said.

The suspect and her alleged partners in crime then fled into the 47-50 Streets–Rockefeller Center subway station and got on a northbound F train, cops said.

A woman swiped a stash of diamond rings worth nearly half a million dollars.
The woman went behind the counter and grabbed 112 white and yellow gold diamond rings.
Footage released late Wednesday shows them inside the station, as the man appears to rifle through a black bag.

The woman suspected of stealing the rings is described as between 25 and 35 years old, last seen wearing a black baseball cap and purple-and-white tie-died Hollister sweatshirt, cops said.

The other woman is between 40 and 50 years old with a medium build, about 5 feet 8, last seen wearing a tan and gray sweater and a gray knit cap.

The suspect and her alleged partners in crime then fled into the 47-50 Streets–Rockefeller Center subway station.
The woman suspected of stealing the rings is described as between 25 and 35 years old.
The male suspect is between 30 and 40 years old with a slim build, described as about 5 feet 9.

He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and jeans with a gray baseball cap.

IN THIS ARTICLE
