Hamilton, OH

Teens injured in drive-by shooting near Hamilton gas station

By Courtney Francisco, Lauren Pack | Journal-News
 3 days ago
Two teens are recovering at home after someone fired gunshots into their vehicle Wednesday night in Hamilton.

Police said some drove past a gas station at the corner of Benninghofen and Belle avenues at around 8:30 p.m. and shot into a pickup truck full of teenagers.

Tina Vega said one of her grandsons was hurt in the drive-by.

“They said they went to the store to get pop and chips, and when they came out in the parking lot, they started shooting at them," Vega said. “They could have very well died.”

A bullet grazed her 15-year-old grandson’s leg, and another bullet hit his 17-year-old friend.

The victims drove to Barney’s Bar where police and paramedics were called. Both were treated and released from the hospital.

“That’s a close call for them,” Vega said. “But it’s still scary to know that people are out there just shooting around at people.”

Police are still searching for the suspect as of Thursday, and detectives are working to talk to witnesses and check surveillance video from the Circle K and nearby homes to see if it can help them identify them or the vehicle they were driving.

Once identified, police say the shooter could face a charge of felonious assault.

