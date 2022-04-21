ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, CA

Lincoln's new electric concept car reimagines luxury as the essence of sustainability

By Ameya Paleja
Interesting Engineering
Interesting Engineering
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=491R67_0fFs1DVI00

Lincoln, the Ford-owned luxury car brand recently announced its intent to bring to the market four new electric vehicles by 2026, while also unveiling its Lincoln Star concept car, The Verge reported.

During its over 100 years in the automobile market, Lincoln Motor Company has been known for making luxurious cars. As the automotive industry is set for a major change, Lincoln will transition to electric vehicles (EVs) but continue its signature trait of bringing the best-in-class luxuries to its products. The company gave us a glimpse of what one can expect from its future line-up during the unveiling of its concept car.

The Lincoln Star concept

With the revelations made about the concept so far, Lincoln has managed to move the conversation about EVs away from range and battery charging times to what they can offer as an immersive experience. On its part, Lincoln wants to titillate at least three of your senses as it plays around with light, sounds, and fragrances in the car to make your rides smoother.

As reported by The Verge, Lincoln will include three mood settings in the car, one for calm mornings, one for the reenergizing senses during the day, and one for relaxing evenings to help the passengers in the car wind down.

Carriage doors, chic body style, an eye-pleasing aerodynamic profile, and additional drawer-style storage in the front are more reasons why someone would want to bring this futuristic car home.

Either because it is a concept car or simply because it does not want to give away too much information at this early stage, Lincoln makes no mention of the drivetrain or battery pack these cars are likely to come with.

Powered by Ford

Needless to say, the car will be powered by Ford, which now has not one but two EV platforms. The Ford F-150 Lightning is a decent SUV to build up a Lincoln Navigator on. Alternatively, there is the Mustang Mach-E that could be developed further to suit Lincoln's styles.

As The Verge reported, Lincoln was hoping to work with Rivian to roll out its electric SUVs. But since those plans did not work out, the carmaker ditched the number of cars it wants to roll out and with a 2026 timeline, we could end up with some interesting high-end cars in the EV market.

After all, Lincoln just launched a new Navigator in the U.S. market and a new Zephyr in China. So, it can surely roll-out its EVs with some time to spare.

Comments / 2

Related
The US Sun

How Much Does it Cost to Charge an Electric Car?

WITH soaring gas prices, some might wonder about the cost to charge electric cars. Charging an electric car does cost a lot less than filling up a tank with gas, but prices can quickly rise with fast charging public stations. Unlike gas, which uses the per-gallon method, EVs use per-kilowatt-hour...
GAS PRICE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln, CA
Cars
City
Lincoln, CA
Local
California Cars
insideevs.com

This Is What 100,000 Miles Does To A Tesla Model 3 With White Interior

Home detailing your car will certainly not yield pro-level results, but it certainly got this 100,000-mile Tesla Model 3 Performance looking pretty good. Even the white interior, which is known to pick up the dye from clothing and which can look quite unpleasant if never cleaned, looked good on this well used EV.
CARS
makeuseof.com

How Many Miles Does a Tesla Last Over Its Lifetime?

Electric cars are shaping up to be the future of clean transportation. As one of the most popular manufacturers of electric cars, people often wonder: how many miles does a Tesla battery last?. And what about individual charges? How many charges will it take to use up a Tesla battery?
CARS
Benzinga

His Tesla Was Vandalized, Now A Model 3 Owner Wants Elon Musk To Enable This Powerful Feature

Tesla, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: TSLA) Elon Musk is quite active on Twitter and invariably responds quickly when users raise any issues. What Happened: A Tesla Model 3 owner from Israel on Saturday shared on Twitter a photo of his vandalized vehicle, which had been left with deep scratch marks. Agonized over the incident, the user, going by the twitter handle @MosheShekhter, tagged Musk and requested the Tesla CEO to enable sentry mode in Israel so that such malicious acts can be avoided in the future. Musk was hands-on and replied that he is planning to address the matter.
CARS
makeuseof.com

How Long Does a Tesla Battery Last Before It Must Be Replaced?

Switching to an electric car is the best way to embrace a green and low-waste future. Since Tesla is one of the most known manufacturers of electric cars, it's normal to wonder how well they fare out. So, in terms of sustainability, how long does a Tesla battery last before...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#New Cars#Luxury Car#Lincoln Star#Verge#Lincoln Motor Company
MotorBiscuit

No One Wants to Buy These Worst-Selling Pickup Trucks

If you follow along with automotive industry trends, you’ve likely heard about the best-selling pickup trucks. Everyone wants to know why the Ford F-150 has sold so well for decades, but what about models that don’t sell well? No one wants to buy these worst-selling pickup trucks; why is that?
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Toyota Owners Could Receive $1.5 Billion Due To Faulty Engines

There's been lots of hype surrounding Toyota lately as the GR Corolla was revealed with 300 horsepower and a manual gearbox, but the brand has a great reputation when it comes to off-roading too, regardless of what Jeep says. In foreign markets like Australia and South Africa, the brand's excellence is legendary, but that doesn't mean that Toyota has been totally issue-free. In fact, the diesel particulate filters (DPFs) in a number of diesel-powered Toyotas in Australia were found to be faulty, which resulted in a class-action lawsuit being filed in Australian Federal Court in 2019. That lawsuit has now reached a conclusion, and the end result is that Toyota could have to pay as much as AU$2 billion (approximately $1.5 billion US) in damages.
CARS
TheStreet

Elon Musk's Tesla Has Very Bad News

This is undoubtedly news that will relieve Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report rivals because it thwarts the electric vehicle manufacturer's plans to increase its market share. Its chief executive officer Elon Musk seemed to have aligned the pawns well to keep Tesla's rivals in the very lucrative market of electric vehicles at bay.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
China
Fatherly

If You’re Looking to Buy a New Car, Avoid These 10 Marked-Up Vehicles

Buying a car isn’t as simple as it looked to be when we were kids. There’s a lot that goes into deciding one of the bigger purchases a family makes. Choosing whether having more seat space is more important than extra trunk space, or if it’s better, in the long run, to buy used or new are decisions that have to be weighed on personal factors. The scope can be so big that sometimes it’s best to narrow down what you don’t want. If you’re in the market for a new car, avoid these 10 most marked-up vehicles which may not be worth the money in the long run.
BUYING CARS
Motor1.com

This Oldsmobile Has 5,000 HP And Is Somehow Still Street Legal

In a conversation about muscle cars, the Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme of the '70s and '80s will always be included. Most especially if it went through the hands of Hurst Performance. The 1984 Hurst/Olds is one of the finest examples out there, and that's exactly what we have here, featured by YouTube's Hoonigan.
BUYING CARS
TheStreet

Volkswagen Has Very Bad News

German automaker Volkswagen ( (VWAGY) - Get Volkswagen AG Report) said the demand for chips in cars remain high as supply chain constraints persist and will not improve until 2024. Chief Financial Officer Arno Antlitz told German daily Boersen-Zeitung recently that there will not be enough semiconductor chips until 2024...
BUSINESS
gmauthority.com

GM Finally Reveals Chevy Silverado Convertible

General Motors unveiled the fully refreshed 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 last September, and now, The General is once again upgrading the iconic pickup with the addition of the all-new Chevy Silverado Convertible. The Chevy Silverado Convertible is framed as offering the same utility and practicality as the standard pickup truck,...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Chevrolet Pulls The Plug On Corvette Z06

The Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is an icon that has been with us since 1963, but its time in the sun is now coming to an end. Despite spending a fortune on its engine and tuning the chassis to keep up with the demands of the Nurburgring, General Motors has made the call to kill the Z06 before legislation does. GM has realized that the future of mobility is electric, and allowing the Z06 to be released to the public would "send the wrong message." The shocking news comes from a statement in which GM's Senior Vice President of engine development, Dr. Ian Michael Joshing says, "We set out to evolve the Z06's engine from the one used in the C8.R Corvette race car. At the time, we thought it would be possible to reduce emissions, but the pursuit of the most powerful naturally aspirated V8 has proven too great an endeavor for Detroit's finest engineers." He goes on to say that while it would meet current legislative targets, incoming rule changes for 2024 would mean the Z06 would be extremely shortlived.
CARS
Interesting Engineering

Interesting Engineering

San Francisco, CA
79K+
Followers
9K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.

 https://interestingengineering.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy