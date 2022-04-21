Flood Warning issued for Neshoba by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 02:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Callahan; Jones; Shackelford; Taylor A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Callahan, southeastern Jones, southwestern Shackelford and northeastern Taylor Counties through 345 AM CDT At 248 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Buffalo Gap, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Abilene, Wylie, Tye, Tuscola, Buffalo Gap, Potosi, View, Hamby, Caps, Dyess Afb, Impact, Lake Fort Phantom Hill and Kirby Lake. This includes Interstate 20 between Mile Markers 278 and 299. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
