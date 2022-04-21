ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Reports: Jennifer Lawrence gives birth to first child

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=245stO_0fFs12sY00

April 21 (UPI) -- Jennifer Lawrence is a new mom.

The 31-year-old actress recently gave birth to her first child with her husband, Cooke Maroney, People reported Wednesday.

E! News confirmed the news and said Lawrence and Maroney were spotted on a walk with their newborn April 12.

On Sunday, Lawrence and Maroney were spotted with friends in Los Angeles, according to Elle. The group spent two hours at the Italian restaurant Chi Spacca.

Lawrence wore a black blazer with a cream-colored maxi dress and accessorized with a scarf.

Lawrence and Maroney married at a historic mansion in Rhode Island in October 2019. Lawrence's rep confirmed in September 2021 that the actress was expecting her first child with Maroney.

Lawrence said in an interview with Vanity Fair published in November that she intends to keep her child's life private.

"Every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can," the star said. "I don't want anyone to feel welcome into their existence. And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work."

Lawrence is known for starring in the Hunger Games films. She most recently appeared in the Netflix film Don't Look Up.

In pictures: The world's hightest-paid actresses

Comments / 13

white people racist
3d ago

congratulations to the women all over the world who give birth every day and don't get there just deserves congratulations to the mother to get up and work an eight-hour job and then come home and take care of their kids congratulations to them congratulations to the women who are holding it down for their entire families mother's brother's cousin sister's Aunt congratulations to them

Reply
6
Related
Harper's Bazaar

Jennifer Lawrence Spotted Out on Hike with Her Newborn and Husband

Jennifer Lawrence is introducing her newborn to the great outdoors. On Tuesday, the Hunger Games actress was spotted enjoying a sunny hike in Los Angeles with her baby, husband Cooke Maroney, and his parents, Suzi Fredericks and James Maroney. This marks the first time she has been pictured with her child, who was born in February.
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Jennifer Lawrence Has Welcomed First Baby with Husband Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence's little one has arrived. The Don't Look Up star, 31, has welcomed her first baby with husband Cooke Maroney. The couple was recently spotted out on a stroll with their newborn. PEOPLE confirmed in September that Lawrence and Maroney, who were first linked in June 2018, were expecting...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
State
Rhode Island State
99.5 WKDQ

Miranda Lambert Confirms What We All Suspected Was True

When Miranda Lambert posed for a photograph with the Judds at the 2022 CMT Awards, you may have appreciated how her handbag matched Naomi Judd's dress. A second photo reveals that her purse wasn't her only hot pink accessory. During the show, the "If I Was a Cowboy" singer was...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp reacts to photo Amber Heard took of him asleep with spilt ice cream while he was on opioids

The jury in the trial between Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard was shown a photo of Mr Depp asleep on a couch with ice cream spilt across his lap. Mr Depp said he had worked a 17-hour day, taken some opioids, and that Ms Heard gave him the ice cream “because she knew what was going to happen”. Johnny Depp trial – live updatesThe defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
99.9 KTDY

Another Seinfeld Actor Has Died

For the second time in less than 2 weeks, an actor who appeared on the sitcom Seinfeld has died. On April 2, Estelle Harris died at the age of 93. Along with providing the voice of Mrs.Potato Head on the family hit "Toy Story", Harris also played the role of George Costanza's mother, Estelle Costanza, on Seinfeld.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cooke Maroney
Person
Jennifer Lawrence
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italian#Vanity Fair
StyleCaster

Justin Timberlake Was Just Caught Yelling Over Britney’s Pregnancy & His Reaction Has Fans Concerned

Click here to read the full article. A weird encounter. Justin Timberlake reacted to Britney Spears’ pregnancy announcement and the internet is reeling over his response. Timberlake and his friend were caught by paparazzi, who interrogated the “Mirrors” singer about what he thought about the pregnancy.  Timberlake yelled back, “Stop. Go Away!” He gestured to the paparazzi to leave with his hands and stomped his feet while approaching the entrance. “[He] got me stomping,” Timberlake said from afar.  Notably, Timberlake and Spears were together from 1998 to 2002 when they both were rising to fame. Timberlake made a supportive comment directed at...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Get Bad News on the Home Front Following Engagement

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez had reason to celebrate over the weekend after getting engaged, but they got a bad case of the Mondays to start the week. The couple reportedly learned they would no longer be moving into a $55 million estate in Bel-Air. Lopez announced their engagement in the latest issue of her On the JLo newsletter Friday.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
DoYouRemember?

Kelly Clarkson Shares Some Unexpected Engagement News—With A Twist!

Kelly Clarkson and her team shared some unexpected and exciting engagement news about an ER nurse name Kelsey, whose boyfriend went above and beyond to ask her to marry him. “ER nurse Kelsey got the surprise of a lifetime when she was called to her hospital’s rooftop helipad for a patient pickup, but was instead stunned to see her boyfriend Jacob, a fellow nurse, drop to one knee and propose! #whatimliking #nurses #goodnews #proposal,” the caption of an Instagram post reads.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Bruce Willis pictured for first time since aphasia diagnosis reveal

Bruce Willis was all smiles as he snuggled with his wife in a pair of touching photos – his first public appearance since she announced his heartbreaking aphasia diagnosis. “Mom & Dad in their favorite habitat,” Emma Heming Willis captioned the two images she posted Wednesday on Instagram, along with the hashtag #offthegrid.
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
340K+
Followers
55K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy