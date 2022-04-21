Arizona Western College library expansion project

News 11's reporter Melissa Zaremba shows us how AWC is using the money

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Arizona Western College (AWC) was awarded $400,000 to enhance student learning.

AWC has been working on its library expansion project and now they are ready to reveal the updated look.

“Welcome, come use it, come ask questions, don’t be afraid,” Director of Library Services Angie Creel.

AWC was remodeled back in 1991 but never expanded until now.

“It took a lot of work, but now we are happy that we can share it with everyone,” said Creel.

The extra funding allowed the library to expand over 2,000 square feet.

“Have this nice new expansion with new technologies, a new classroom, and some new digital humanities technologies that we will be able to roll out to the students,” said Creel.

Extra space means more resources to offer.

“I’m most excited about the recording room I think it’s new technology it’s going to facilitate students especially if they are taking public speaking or if they need to do video presentations it would allow them to do that,” said AWC student Lesly Celaya.

More updates are in the works and they hope it will be completed over the next few years.

AWC says the library is open to the public so they can offer plenty of resources for locals in our community.

