The area is in need of 3,500 more skilled laborers, but has little housing available, industry experts say.Washington County needs 3,500 more skilled laborers this May for major infrastructure projects coming down the pipeline and already in the works, according to industry experts — but even if the area attracts enough workers, there is nowhere for them to live. Local industry leaders are saying the struggle to find skilled laborers and to attract more journeymen and journeywomen to the area is causing costs to increase exponentially on many major projects — including some that are taxpayer-funded. Norm Eder, former president...

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR ・ 29 DAYS AGO