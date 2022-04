The Chevy Bolt EV and Chevy Bolt EUV have been named two of the best battery-electric vehicles to own or purchase for the 2022 model year by AutoTrader. AutoTrader released its annual best electric vehicles ranking this week, which lists currently available that its editors believe are the most impressive. The 2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup found its way on this list, as we reported earlier this week, but it wasn’t the only GM EV to receive praise from the publication. Both the 2022 Chevy Bolt EUV and Bolt EV were also included on the list, with editors offering praise for the recent redesign of the electric crossover.

