WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chances for severe weather will return to western Kansas on Friday. Large hail and wind gusts exceeding 60 mph look possible with any storms that get going in the late afternoon and early evening. Storms will remain isolated through the evening, but in the overnight hours, a line of storms will form across western Kansas with a continuing threat of high winds.

WICHITA, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO