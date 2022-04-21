ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

Manatee County takes a ‘giant leap’ in helping the homeless with a coordinated effort

By Ryan Callihan
Bradenton Herald
Bradenton Herald
 3 days ago

Manatee County leaders are dedicating new positions and a task force toward making sure homeless people get the resources they need.

Community organizations met with the Board of County Commissioners Tuesday morning to talk about plans to tackle a homeless crisis. While challenges include a shortage of affordable housing and mental health and drug addiction resources, experts say better communication is key to helping.

The meeting was seen as a major development in making a community that offers a safety net of social services.

“It was a giant leap forward. Now we see where it goes from here to execute, but it’s an absolute jump forward,” said Chris Johnson, CEO of the Suncoast Partnership to End Homelessness.

“I think we knocked it out of the park as far as the homeless crisis goes because we’re beginning to take the steps needs to address this,” said Commissioner Misty Servia, who has encouraged the board to find ways to assist the homeless. “We’re 10 to 15 years behind, so we have a lot of catching up to do, but we got a great start today.”

Over the years, local homeless assistance groups haven’t always communicated about the services they offer and don’t. Commissioners want to change that by launching a new task force and a homeless outreach coordinator to make sure everyone is on the same page.

“We have no shortage of organizations in this area — the Sarasota and Manatee County area — that are focusing on the problem,” County Administrator Scott Hopes said. “What there appears to be, in my opinion, is a lack of coordination and collaboration.”

County commissioners also voted to begin researching the possibility of a Florida Housing Coalition study for Manatee County. The organization produced a similar report for Sarasota County in 2018, which has been described as a “game-changing” development for the homeless.

“That study transformed the system for Sarasota. It put everyone on the same page and that’s been missing in Manatee,” Johnson said. “We don’t know what services are out there and who’s doing what. This study will give us a game plan for how resources should be allocated and how agencies can operate within the system to give the community what it needs.”

A homeless outreach coordinator position has also been requested by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, which has one deputy, Joy Jewett, assigned to assist the homeless.. Speaking with commissioners Tuesday, Jewett pleaded with them to provide support to make her job easier.

“We have horrible partnerships. I go down to Sarasota and it breaks my heart to see how they have all these agencies to work together, and I’m begging people to come help me,” Jewett told the board. “When I see people on the street who need help, I have nowhere to send them.”

Jewett also stressed the need for a case manager to follow up with homeless people after they receive support from one of the organizations. Commissioners approved that request as well.

Amid the rising cost of housing in Manatee County, homelessness has become a top priority for county leaders. Earlier this year, the board made a commitment to spend $15 million toward redesigning the former jail building in downtown Bradenton into a full-service center for homeless veterans.

Board members expect to discuss homeless outreach programs in the coming months.

“I was very proud of the action and work that our board took today,” Servia said Tuesday. “We accomplished more than I’ve seen in one meeting ever.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rfuyj_0fFrzBdS00
A woman rests on a bench in downtown Bradenton, where most businesses are closed. Florida Senate President Bill Galvano wants Manatee County homeless tested for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Tiffany Tompkins/ttompkins@bradenton.com

Comments / 3

Related
Bay News 9

Largo family's search for affordable housing ends in success

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. –Sunday was the day Carolyn Ballinger has been praying about for months. That's when she started moving into her new apartment with her family. “I called 100 places in Pinellas County,” she said. “Over 100 places.”. We first met her and her family back...
LARGO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
Local
Florida Society
Sarasota, FL
Government
Manatee County, FL
Society
Manatee County, FL
Government
Sarasota, FL
Society
County
Manatee County, FL
City
Bradenton, FL
Local
Florida Government
Tampa Bay Times

Pasco commissioners approves massive New Port Corners development

NEW PORT RICHEY — The massive, mixed-use community known as New Port Corners got a unanimous nod of approval this week from the Pasco County Commission. The project straddles Little Road and spans 954 acres north of Plathe Road and south of Decubellis Road. The development will feature 3,400 residential units including single-family, multi-family, townhouse and age-restricted units and include 1.4 million square feet for non-residential use.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Mental Health#Homeless Veterans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
Bay News 9

Tampa Apartment being investgated for not keeping up with repairs

At a time when rent prices are going through the roof, Vonnesha King says she has bigger problems with other things coming through her roof. The Silver Oaks Apartment complex has residents complaining about backlogged repairs. The problem is so severe, that local officials are getting involved. HUD is also...
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Brush fire burns 10 acres in east Manatee County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Firefighters in east Manatee County put down an early morning brush fire Friday near South Duette Road, officials said. The two-alarm,10-acre blaze began at about 4:15 a.m. in an old orange grove north of State Road 64, west of South Duette Road, according to Chief Lee Whitehurst of the East Manatee Fire Rescue District.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Bradenton Herald

Bradenton Herald

Bradenton, FL
9
Followers
9
Post
818
Views
ABOUT

Bradenton is the largest city and county seat of Manatee County, on the south side of Tampa Bay on Florida's West Coast. The Bradenton Herald, throughout the years, has mirrored its community's growth–from the tiny agricultural-and-fishing town of Bradentown to today's bustling, high-growth metropolitan area and sought-after tourist destination, with some of the most beautiful beaches in the world on Anna Maria Island. With over 330,000 people calling the area home, Bradenton is among the fastest-growing areas in the United States. In keeping up with this vibrant growth, the Bradenton Herald and Bradenton.com have committed to expansive, comprehensive 24-7 news coverage of everything impacting the community, its residents, businesses, environment and leaders. The company’s employees pride themselves on being immersed in the community, sponsoring hundreds of civic events every year.

 https://www.bradenton.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy