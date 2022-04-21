ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luke Combs Announces Third Studio Album, ‘Growin’ Up’, Reveals Album Cover

By Casey Young
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ef7xj_0fFry10400

Luke Combs has finally announced the name of his forthcoming album…

Titled Growin’ Up, his 3rd studio album will officially be released on June 24th.

Luke made the announcement on Instagram, along with releasing the album cover, saying the new record will have 12 songs on the yet-to-be-revealed tracklist:

“Excited to share the album cover with y’all! Title of the album is Growin’ Up and will have 12 songs.

Can’t wait for y’all to hear the full thing on June 24, but new song ‘Tomorrow Me’ will be out…tomorrow!”

He announced earlier this week that a brand new song called “Tomorrow Me” would drop tomorrow, and has been teasing new stuff over the last several months, like “Five Leaf Clover,” and “The Kind Of Love We Make.”

He also performed an unreleased song called “Joe” at the Grand Ole Opry, and dropped a couple singles with “South On Ya” and “Doin’ This,” in 2021.

Growin’ Up will be the first album Luke’s put out since he dropped What You See Is What You Get back in 2019.

Check out the full acoustic version of “Tomorrow Me” here:

Comments / 0

womansday.com

Jennifer Garner, 49, Stunned in a Red Dress at the 2022 Oscars

Jennifer Garner stunned in an off-the-shoulder red gown at the 2022 Oscars. She attended the night to present the award for Best Original Screenplay. This marks the second jaw-dropping red carpet look from Garner this year. As Hollywood settles back into grandiose red carpets and events, celebrities are breaking out...
CELEBRITIES
