Luke Combs Announces Third Studio Album, ‘Growin’ Up’, Reveals Album Cover

Luke Combs has finally announced the name of his forthcoming album…

Titled Growin’ Up, his 3rd studio album will officially be released on June 24th.

Luke made the announcement on Instagram, along with releasing the album cover, saying the new record will have 12 songs on the yet-to-be-revealed tracklist:

“Excited to share the album cover with y’all! Title of the album is Growin’ Up and will have 12 songs.

Can’t wait for y’all to hear the full thing on June 24, but new song ‘Tomorrow Me’ will be out…tomorrow!”

He announced earlier this week that a brand new song called “Tomorrow Me” would drop tomorrow, and has been teasing new stuff over the last several months, like “Five Leaf Clover,” and “The Kind Of Love We Make.”

He also performed an unreleased song called “Joe” at the Grand Ole Opry, and dropped a couple singles with “South On Ya” and “Doin’ This,” in 2021.

Growin’ Up will be the first album Luke’s put out since he dropped What You See Is What You Get back in 2019.

Check out the full acoustic version of “Tomorrow Me” here: