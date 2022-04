SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Earth Week celebrations continue into the weekend and one of the signature events is the 20th annual San Diego Creek to Bay Cleanup, which is hosted by CBS 8's Neda Iranpour and Evan Noorani and is taking place at more than 75 locations across San Diego County. Click here for information on how you can help.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO