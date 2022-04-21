ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hong Kong Disneyland Reopens With ‘The Magic Is Now’ Cavalcade

By Shannen Michaelsen
WDW News Today
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHong Kong Disneyland reopened today, April 21, after closing in January due to a spike in COVID-19 cases. As Disney Magical Kingdom Blog shared, guests were surprised with a cavalcade of Disney characters and Cast Members, including Duffy and friends, Hong Kong Disneyland managing director Michael...

