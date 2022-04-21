ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

The American Cancer Society Of Western North Carolina And South Carolina Launches Charlotte Chapter Of The Associate Board Of Ambassadors

By Emily Bryson, News Release
wccbcharlotte.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharlotte, N.C. (April 20, 2022) – The American Cancer Society (ACS) of Western North Carolina and South Carolina has announced the launch of its Charlotte Chapter of the Associate Board of Ambassadors. The Charlotte ABOA will be comprised of Charlotte’s up-and-coming professionals from various businesses including IT, financial,...

www.wccbcharlotte.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJCL

Baby boy surrendered under Daniel's Law at South Carolina hospital

GREENWOOD, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Officials in South Carolina say an infant was surrendered at a hospital under Daniel's Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. It happened Sunday at Self Regional Medical Center in Greenwood County. The Caucasian baby boy was born on April...
GREENWOOD, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Society
Charlotte, NC
Health
State
South Carolina State
The Georgia Sun

Giant lizards are invading South Georgia

Warming temperatures will have tegus on the move in southeast Georgia. Reporting sightings of tegus, alive or dead, is needed to keep the big, South American lizards from gaining a foothold in the state, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. DNR has been working with the public and...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Voices: Tennessee plans to criminalize homelessness. This is a Republican-led class war

Kentucky has its old home. Alabama, its sweet home. Tennessee has Rocky Top, but there is no house there – and for good reason. Houses in Tennessee are increasingly hard to come by.On any given day there are more than 7,000 adults experiencing homelessness in Tennessee alone, according to the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness. That number rises to nearly 20,000 when you consider homeless students. That was in January 2020. The pandemic and rising housing prices have no doubt exacerbated this figure.Yet rather than try to help the people of the Volunteer State navigate this housing crisis, this...
HOMELESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorectal Cancer#Breast Cancer#Cancer Research#Acs#Aboa#Yp
Black Enterprise

Black Churches In Washington D.C. Are Losing Their Congregations Due To Gentrification

Black churches in Washington D.C. have served as a staple in the D.C. area for generations, but their congregations have disappeared in recent decades due to gentrification. According to Politico, in 2000, the Black population of Washington D.C. was 59%, but in the past two decades, the Latino and Asian populations in the area have increased, bringing the Black population down to 41%. Additionally, gentrification has pushed the cost of living and rent in the city to levels unseen.
WASHINGTON, DC
FOX Carolina

Three people in South Carolina win big during recent Powerball drawing

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Powerball officials announced that three people in South Carolina won thousands of dollars from Monday night’s drawing. Officials said the big winner was someone in Greenville who won $500,000 from a Double Play ticket purchased from a Publix Super Market on Pelham Road. The...
GREENVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Cancer
The Georgia Sun

Which city has the healthiest housing market in Georgia?

The three healthiest housing markets in Georgia are in the Augusta region, according to a new study. The report, compiled by New York City-based financial technology company SmartAsset, analyzed criteria including how long residents stay in the same home, the percentage of homes with negative equity and decreasing in value, how long houses stay on the market, and how affordable homes are to people in that market.
MARTINEZ, GA
WBTW News13

What South Carolina county is the best for turkey hunting?

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Looking to bag a turkey this year? Stay optimistic! Statewide, only 38% of hunters will end up killing a turkey, according to 2021 data from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. Overall, there were 14,065 turkeys hunted last year in the state, with 51,492 total hunters. There are fewer […]
POLITICS
UPI News

North Carolina man secures third big lotto win

April 20 (UPI) -- Gregg Hensley, of Marion, N.C., collected his third big lottery win since 2020. The 63-year-old woodworker won the grand prize of $200,000 in April 11th's Multiply the Cash second-chance drawing. He had won $10,000 in a drawing earlier this year and $20,000 in 2020. "With as...
MARION, NC
Rolling Stone

Mark Meadows Simply Cannot Stop Registering to Vote in Multiple States

Click here to read the full article. Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows was registered to vote in not just Virginia and North Carolina, as we already knew, but South Carolina, as well, according to a new report from The Washington Post. Meadows, a former congressman from North Carolina and central figure in the Trump administration’s efforts to overturn Joe Biden’s election win, was registered in all three states for a period of about three weeks that ended last Monday. He was kicked off the voter rolls in North Carolina on April 11 amid a voter fraud investigation by...
VIRGINIA STATE
WNCT

Two earthquakes reported in South Carolina

BERKLEY COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two earthquakes were reported in South Carolina Friday. The first earthquake was located in Ladson. According to the U.S Geological Survey, the earthquake measured a magnitude of 1.07 around 1:32 p.m. The second earthquake was located in Taylors. According to the U.S Geological Survey, the earthquake measured a magnitude of […]
LADSON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy