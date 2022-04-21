The American Cancer Society Of Western North Carolina And South Carolina Launches Charlotte Chapter Of The Associate Board Of Ambassadors
Charlotte, N.C. (April 20, 2022) – The American Cancer Society (ACS) of Western North Carolina and South Carolina has announced the launch of its Charlotte Chapter of the Associate Board of Ambassadors. The Charlotte ABOA will be comprised of Charlotte’s up-and-coming professionals from various businesses including IT, financial,...www.wccbcharlotte.com
Comments / 0