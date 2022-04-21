Innovative Educator: Mountain Home teacher named VFW National Teacher of the Year

After a trial that lasted nearly a week, a Bonneville County jury found brothers Clyde E. Nelson, 20, and Guy Carl Nelson, 18, guilty of first-degree murder in the November 1921 shooting death of Stephen A. Browning. Judge James G. Gwinn sentenced both men to life imprisonment in the state penitentiary for the crime. The brothers’ attorney had sought to prove that the shooting, which occurred the night of Nov. 26 at Browning’s grocery store at Fourth Street and Lee Avenue, had been unintentional. Guy Nelson recounted how he had ordered Browning to put his hands in the air and lunged for Browning when Browning reached for his gun. “I heard shots fired and saw flashes of fire, but thought Browning did all the shooting,” he said. “I knew that I had been shot and ran out through the front entrance and it was not until I was out of the building that I realized that the hammer of my gun was down and I knew I had fired.” Nelson denied his brother was involved in the killing, but to no effect. The jury returned its verdict April 26 after four hours of deliberation.

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO