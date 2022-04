The site of the old Lewes Dairy is one step closer to becoming a neighborhood of eight single-family homes along Pilottown Road. At the parks and recreation commission’s April 18 meeting, Eric Wahl of Pennoni Associates spoke on behalf of the property owner, RJL Associates, about the preliminary landscaping plans and the community’s layout. The property was rezoned last year from industrial to R-2, low-density residential. The landscaping plans needed a positive recommendation by the commission before moving forward.

