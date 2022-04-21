ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House passes bill aimed at stopping vaccine mandates

By KATC News
 3 days ago
A bill that would prohibit state and local governments from issuing vaccine mandates that require proof of vaccination in Louisiana has passed the House.

On Wednesday, the bill authored by Representative Thomas Pressly, passed the house on a final vote of 64-31.

It will now go to the Senate.

If passed the bill would stop the issuing or enforcing proof of COVID-19 vaccination requirements for entry into public or private entities or receive goods or services of any kind from public or private entities.

Any mandates adopted following the passing of the bill would be "contrary to the public policy of the state," the bill reads.

The bill would not apply to any COVID-19 vaccination mandate that are required by federal law or regulation. It would also not stop private businesses from implementing vaccination policy, procedures, or requirements.

To follow the bill and read it's text, click here .

