Suspected Lover In Custody In Brutal Killing Of Forest Hills Mom

By Kathy Reakes
 3 days ago
Orsolya Gaal Photo Credit: Orsolya Gaal/Facebook

The handyman of the New York stay-at-home mom whose body was found stuffed in a duffel bag with some 57 stab wounds has been arrested in connection with her murder.

David Bonola, age 44, was taken into custody around 12:51 a.m. Thursday, April 21, and charged with the murder of Orsolya Gaal, age 51, of Forest Hills, Queens, the NYPD confirmed to Daily Voice.

Multiple sources told The New York Post that Bonola, who was thought to have been a past lover, gave a full confession following his arrest.

The NYPD said Bonola was charged with:

  • Murder
  • Criminal tampering
  • Criminal possession of a weapon

He is being held for arraignment.

Gaal was found around 8 a.m., Saturday, April 16, near her Tudor-style home by two walkers in the area after a blood trail led to her home at 72-24 Juno St., said the NYPD.

She had been stabbed at least 58 times and her body showed defensive wounds on her hands as if she fought off her attacker.

A blood trail led from the area where the body was found to her home in Forest Hills.

Police have focused on Bonola from the beginning as he allegedly knew where the family of four kept a spare key to their home.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

