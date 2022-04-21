ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

The tragic life and death of Rikki Neave

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RCqwM_0fFrtR9k00

Tragic Rikki Neave was a cheeky little boy whose short life was marred by allegations of violence and neglect.

The six-year-old and his three sisters were known to social services before his murder in November 1994.

At times, he was the object of his mother Ruth Neave’s anger and often had to fend for himself, jurors heard.

Regarded by neighbours as a “little forager”, they would sometimes take pity on Rikki and give him food and drink.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gKqpm_0fFrtR9k00
The cards and toys found in the clothes Rikki was wearing when he was killed (CPS/PA (PA Media)

The youngster was also said to have loved his Walkman and was often seen on his estate riding a BMX bike, according to witnesses.

Jurors were shown images of the home Rikki shared with his mother and sisters in Redmile Walk on Peterborough’s Welland Estate.

Even though Ms Neave denied she was abusive towards her son, it was suggested that, on the day of his murder, he made his own breakfast of Weetabix before leaving home.

On that day, as on others before, Rikki set off for school unaccompanied by an adult and never made it to class, the court was told.

His friends said they would often go to the woods on the edge of the estate, catching frogs, making dens and play-fighting with sticks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MaJzf_0fFrtR9k00
A picture of Rikki’s bedroom was shown to jurors (CPS/PA) (PA Media)

After he was found dead in those same woods, Rikki’s clothes were discovered in a bin nearby.

When he was strangled to death from behind, his pockets were stuffed with his little treasures – monster collectable cards and plastic toys.

Ms Neave’s late ex-husband Dean had described the atmosphere in the house.

In a statement read to the court, he said: “I left because of the way Ruth used to treat the children.

“She was always shouting and screaming at the children and was regularly hitting them with her hand.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XwFiC_0fFrtR9k00
The copse where Rikki’s body was found, naked and posed in a star shape (PA) (PA Wire)

He said Ms Neave lost her temper with her older children, Rebecca and Rikki, the most.

Ms Neave’s mood was affected by her misuse of drugs at the time, he said.

Giving evidence, Ms Neave, who was convicted of child cruelty in 1996, denied being responsible for a catalogue of abuse.

It was claimed that, at the age of three years and nine months, Rikki was left screaming after he was locked out of the house in his pyjamas.

Ms Neave allegedly went on to hold her son around his neck in front of police officers until he went “red in the face”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DZS4E_0fFrtR9k00
Ruth Neave leaving Rikki’s funeral (PA) (PA Archive)

On a visit to a chemist, she allegedly “thumped Rikki with such force he went flying out the door”.

Defence lawyer Jennifer Dempster QC suggested that Ms Neave would grab Rikki around the neck and push him against a wall “as a punishment for being naughty”.

In August 1994, Ms Neave allegedly “lost her temper” after Rikki called her a “slag”.

Ms Dempster said: “I suggest you grabbed him, forced him against the wall, you pushed his head back, you forcibly opened his mouth and you put a bottle of washing up liquid into it and then you squeezed it.”

Ms Neave responded: “No, that never happened. I put some Fairy liquid into his mouth but it was empty.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AMTMw_0fFrtR9k00
A floral tribute in the shape of a bicycle was left at Rikki’s funeral (PA) (PA Archive)

A month before his disappearance, Ms Neave allegedly threatened to kill Rikki after he asked for sweets in a newsagents, jurors heard.

She also wrote “idiot” on his forehead, saying it was a “French word”, it was claimed.

Rikki’s sister Rochelle recalled the abuse at the hands of their biological mother.

In an interview with the PA news agency, she said: “It was a punch, or a kick, or a shove down the stairs. She would pull you by your hair; smack you with the hairbrush if you didn’t want to brush your hair.”

By contrast, she fondly remembered Rikki as loving and caring.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tcxgn_0fFrtR9k00
Rikki would steal food to feed his sisters and was fondly remembered (PA) (PA Media)

She said: “He would do anything. If there was no food in, he would go to the shop, nick it, come back and feed us.

“He would make sure we were clean. He would run a bath. He was so clean; he loved being clean.”

Former assistant chief constable Paul Fullwood said: “Rikki was a cheeky chap. He would often swear at people – he would probably copy the behaviour of people around him.

“But, at the end of the day, he was a little boy and he didn’t deserve to be murdered in the horrible way he was killed.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Pair in court over death of two-year-old girl

Two people charged over the death of a two-year-old girl have had their first crown court hearing. Kyle Bevan, 30, from Queen’s Road, Aberystwyth, is accused of murdering Lola James. The infant’s mother Sinead James 29, from Neyland, Pembrokeshire, is charged with causing or allowing Lola’s death.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life And Death#Murder#Police#Frogs#Welland Estate#Weetabix
The US Sun

I’m 30 and have a 21-year-old son – I never wanted to be a mom but my three boys mean the world to me

AGE is just a number – that also applies for mom Casey Douglas who has three teenage sons all over the age of 16 at just 30 years old. Taking to social media, Douglas, who shares her family's life on social media under the name Fantastic Foster Teen, revealed part of their story: "Telling everyone that I never wanted to birth children ..."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Man who plotted to murder ex-wife stopped by passing elderly couple who sat on him

An elderly couple who prevented the murder of a woman by her estranged husband by sitting on him until the police arrived are set to receive bravery awards.Thuan Dinh, 53, was holding a bag containing a piece of rope, petrol and gas cylinders which he used to strangle and stab his ex-partner to death during the “horrific attack” at her workplace.Dinh was jailed for 28 years for her attempted murder. Katherine Jordan, 65, and Roger Trask, 75, were praised by the judge, who said they had “undoubtedly” prevented a murder.Dinh arrived before the nail bar managed by his ex-partner...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Man, 32, appears in court charged with raping and murdering his girlfriend’s 11-year-old daughter, then killing her brother, 13, mother and friend, 11, at sleepover

A 32-year-old man accused of murdering a mother and three children has appeared before a Crown Court judge for a pre-trial hearing. Damien Bendall is alleged to have raped and murdered 11-year-old Lacey Bennett, and is accused of unlawfully killing her brother John Paul Bennett, 13, their mother Terri Harris, 35, and Lacey’s friend Connie Gent, 11.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Listen to the terrifying mayday call for help made by a father as he and his son were being 'crushed by furniture' after their yacht struck a reef

A father and son were saved after a 'distressing' night being crushed and calling for help inside a yacht after their vessel struck a reef and began to fill with water. Darren South's mayday calls went out as authorities conducted a frantic search and rescue in wild weather conditions off Rottnest Island near Perth.
ACCIDENTS
Fox News

Texas woman called police an hour before officers found her body

A young woman tried to call the police for an hour before authorities found her body. Zarea Dixon, 25, died most likely via strangulation and beating, police say. Her body was found in her home by police in February. She was covered in wounds and signs of physical abuse allegedly from her ex, Tahj Pinson, 24.
TEXAS STATE
BBC

Child rapist Melvin Miller jailed again over further attacks

A child rapist who possessed the largest library of indecent images a police force had ever found has been given more jail time after admitting further offences against a young girl. Melvin Miller was sentenced to 16 years in April 2020 after pleading guilty to 30 offences against two girls.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Jamie Wallis: First trans MP says part of him died after rape

The first MP to come out as transgender has said he hopes to begin transitioning "as quickly as possible". Jamie Wallis last month tweeted that he has gender dysphoria and had been raped and blackmailed. He told Sky News' Sophy Ridge on Sunday programme, a part of him "died" following...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Five-bedroom home where drugs, guns and cash were found in a secret room hidden behind a bookcase hits the market for $2.7m after the whole property was seized by police

An impressive five-bedroom house has hit the market for $2.76million but the owner won't get a cent after the property was seized by police. The two-storey home at Sylvania in Sydney's south had been owned by jailed drug trafficker Alexander Luis Leon and his father. Leon, 48, is currently serving...
PUBLIC SAFETY
blavity.com

Black Couple Win Lawsuit After Claiming Police Profiled Them In Their Own Store

A California city has agreed to pay $150,000 to Yema Khalif and Hawi Awash, a Black couple who said they were racially profiled when police asked to them prove they own their clothing boutique. The coupled, who filed a lawsuit last year, said they were working late at the store when a Tiburon police officer entered the building in August and asked them to identify themselves.
TIBURON, CA
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
131K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy