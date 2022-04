Liz Carmouche finally claimed a world title, but the win was steeped in controversy. Flyweight champion Juliana Velasquez was giving Carmouche all she could handle for the better part of twenty minutes at Bellator 278 in Honolulu on Friday night. Or at least, she was until late in the fourth round when Carmouche secured a takedown and advanced to the top crucifix position, where the UFC veteran began to drop short elbows on the champion’s face.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 2 DAYS AGO