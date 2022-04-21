ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Putin claims Mariupol win but will not storm Ukrainian holdout

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ogl4l_0fFrstmb00
World News

Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed victory in the strategic city of Mariupol, even as he ordered his troops not to risk more losses by storming the last pocket of Ukrainian resistance in the war’s iconic battleground.

Russian troops have besieged the south-eastern port city since the early days of the conflict and largely reduced it to ruins.

Top officials have repeatedly claimed it was about to fall, but Ukrainian forces have stubbornly held on in the face of overwhelming odds.

In recent weeks, they holed up in a sprawling steel plant, as Russian forces pounded the industrial site and repeatedly issued ultimatums ordering their surrender.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16gUua_0fFrstmb00
(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

But on Thursday, as he has done before, Mr Putin seemed to shift the narrative and declared victory without taking the plant.

“The completion of combat work to liberate Mariupol is a success,” he said in a joint appearance with his defence minister.

“Congratulations.”

Ukraine scoffed at the idea that a Russian victory in Mariupol was already achieved.

“This situation means the following – they cannot physically capture Azovstal. They have understood this. They suffered huge losses there,” said Oleksiy Arestovich, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

By painting the mission as a success even without a head-on storming of the plant, Mr Putin may be seeking to take the focus off the site, which has become a global symbol of defiance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xb4ay_0fFrstmb00
A local resident looks at a damaged apartment building near the Illich Iron & Steel Works Metallurgical Plant in Mariupol, Ukraine (Alexei Alexandrov/AP) (AP)

Even without the plant, the Russians appear to have control of the rest of the city and its vital port, though that facility seems to have suffered extensive damage.

The Russian leader said that, for now, he would not risk sending troops into the warren of tunnels under the giant Azovstal plant, instead preferring to isolate the holdouts “so that not even a fly comes through”.

Defence minister Sergei Shoigu said the plant was blocked off, while giving yet another prediction that the site could be taken in days.

Mr Shoigu said about 2,000 Ukrainian troops remained in the site, which has 24 kilometres (15 miles) of tunnels and bunkers that spread out across about 11 square kilometres (four square miles).

Ukrainian officials said that about 1,000 civilians were also trapped there along with 500 wounded soldiers and demanded their release.

Mr Putin’s order may mean that Russian forces are hoping they can wait for the defenders to surrender after running out of food or ammunition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=424RB9_0fFrstmb00
(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

Bombings of the plant could well continue.

Russian-backed separatists in the Mariupol area previously seemed bent on taking every last inch of the city, which holds both strategic and symbolic importance.

Its fall would represent the biggest victory of the war in Ukraine yet, and the scale of suffering in the city on the Azov Sea has made it a worldwide focal point.

Its definitive capture would also complete a land bridge between Russia and the Crimean Peninsula, which Moscow seized in 2014, and allow Mr Putin’s forces to shift their attention to the larger battle for Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland, where a more important measure of success may lie.

“The Russian agenda now is not to capture these really difficult places where the Ukrainians can hold out in the urban centres, but to try and capture territory and also to encircle the Ukrainian forces and declare a huge victory,” retired British Rear Admiral Chris Parry said.

Mr Parry called it a change in “operational approach” as Russia tries to learn from its failures in the eight-week-old conflict, which began with expectations of a lightning offensive that would quickly crush Ukraine’s outgunned and outnumbered forces.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15UBYU_0fFrstmb00
Civilians line up to get hot meals distributed by the Donetsk People’s Republic Emergency Situations Ministry in Bezimenne village, eastern Ukraine (Alexei Alexandrov/AP) (AP)

Instead, Moscow’s forces became bogged down by a stiffer-than-expected resistance with ever mounting casualties and costs.

For weeks now, Russian officials have said capturing the Donbas, Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland, is the war’s main goal.

Moscow’s forces opened a new phase of the war this week – a deadly drive along a front from the north-eastern city of Kharkiv to the Azov Sea – to do just that.

Detaching the region from the rest of Ukraine would give Mr Putin a badly needed victory.

“They’ve realised if they get sort of held up in these sort of really sticky areas like Mariupol, they’re not going to cover the rest of the ground,” Mr Parry said.

Britain’s Ministry of Defence said that Russia probably wants to demonstrate significant successes ahead of Victory Day on May 9, the proudest moment on the annual calendar marking its critical role in winning the Second World War.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lZrmd_0fFrstmb00
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks from Kyiv (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/AP) (AP)

“This could affect how quickly and forcefully they attempt to conduct operations in the run-up to this date,” the ministry said.

In the meantime, western powers are doubling down on their support of Ukraine, moving to push more military hardware in, heightening geopolitical stakes.

The latest in a long line of western leaders venturing to Kyiv, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Thursday: “One of the most important messages today is that Denmark is considering sending more weapons. That is what is needed.”

Several western officials have promised similar in recent days.

With global tensions running high, Russia reported the first successful test launch of a new type of intercontinental ballistic missile, the Sarmat, on Wednesday.

Mr Putin boasted that it can overcome any missile defence system and make those who threaten Russia “think twice”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B2NMF_0fFrstmb00
The Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile is launched from Plesetsk in Russia’s north west (Russian Defence Ministry Press Service via AP) (AP)

The head of the Russian state aerospace agency called the launch out of northern Russia “a present to Nato”.

The Pentagon described the test as “routine” and said it was not considered a threat.

On the battlefield, Ukraine said Moscow continued to mount assaults across the east, probing for weak points in Ukrainian defensive lines.

Russia said it launched hundreds of missile and air attacks on targets that included concentrations of troops and vehicles.

In a video address, Mr Zelensky said the Russians were not “abandoning their attempts to score at least some victory by launching a new, large-scale offensive”.

The Luhansk governor said Russian forces control 80% of his region, which is one of two that make up the Donbas.

Before Russia invaded on February 24, the Kyiv government controlled 60% of the Luhansk region.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nolSJ_0fFrstmb00
The bodies of four people who died during the Russian occupation await burial during funerals in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv (Emilio Morenatti/AP) (AP)

Analysts have said the offensive in the east could become a war of attrition as Russia faces Ukraine’s most experienced, battle-hardened troops, who have fought pro-Moscow separatists in the Donbas for eight years.

Russia said it presented Ukraine with a draft document outlining its demands for ending the conflict – days after Mr Putin said the talks were at a “dead end”.

Moscow has long demanded Ukraine drop any bid to join Nato.

Ukraine has said it would agree to that in return for security guarantees from other countries.

Other sources of tension include the status of both the Crimean Peninsula, seized by Moscow in 2014, and eastern Ukraine, where the separatists have declared independent republics recognised by Russia.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Russia is failing, Ukraine is succeeding, says US’s Blinken

US secretary of state Antony Blinken has said Russia is failing in its war aims and “Ukraine is succeeding”. His secrecy-shrouded visit to Kyiv along with defence secretary Lloyd Austin was the highest-level American visit to the capital since Russia invaded in late February. They told Ukrainian President...
POLITICS
newschain

Johnson brands Russian aggression ‘nauseating’ in talks with under-fire UN chief

Boris Johnson branded Russia’s aggression towards Ukraine “nauseating” during a conversation with the UN secretary-general before he travels to Moscow. The Prime Minister, in his phone call with Antonio Guterres on Sunday afternoon, “made clear the importance of global solidarity with Ukraine” in the face of “blatant aggression” by the Kremlin, No 10 said.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Mette Frederiksen
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
MarketWatch

U.S. intelligence agencies warn Putin may use Biden backing of Ukraine as pretext for new round of election interference

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin might use the Biden administration’s support for Ukraine as a pretext to order a new campaign to interfere in American politics, U.S. intelligence officials have assessed. Intelligence agencies have so far not found any evidence that Putin has authorized measures like...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Of Ukraine#Luhansk#Ukrainian#Russians
The US Sun

Ukrainian spy drones find massive ‘tank graveyard’ ten miles inside Russia underlining shocking scale of Putin’s losses

SPY drones have located a massive “tank graveyard” ten miles inside Russia — further underlining the scale of Vladimir Putin’s battlefield losses. Reconnaissance flights carried out by a Ukrainian intelligence unit based in a secret bunker near the border filmed dozens of pieces of damaged military hardware dumped in a field.
MILITARY
The Independent

Russian general who told troops war would be over ‘in hours’ killed in Ukraine

Ukraine’s defence ministry said another Russian general was killed in combat.Lieutenant General Yakov Rezantsev is the seventh general Ukraine claims to have killed since Russia invaded.Oleksiy Arestovych said Rezantsev died amid intense fighting at Chornobaivka airfield, a site near Kherson which Russian forces have been using as a command post.The general was said to be commander of Russia’s 49th Combined Arms Army.Days after the invasion began, Rezantsev was confident the Russian campaign would be successful within a matter of hours, according to a conversation intercepted by the Ukrainian army.In a call posted on social media by the army, a...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
The Guardian

I’ve dealt with Putin before: I know what it will take to defeat this brutal despot

Maksym Kurochkin is a playwright. For almost three years, he and 20 other Ukrainian playwrights had been planning to build a new theatre in the heart of Old Kyiv. The group found a magnificent old structure that they were busy renovating in order to open the Playwrights’ theatre on 12 March. On 24 February, Maksym and his colleagues awoke to the horrific sound of bombs. 12 March came and went. Instead of planning a grand opening for a new theatre, Maksym is now examining military strategies to defeat the Russian invaders. Instead of a pen in his hand, he now carries a weapon.
WORLD
The Week

France says it has evidence Russia tried to frame it with mass graves in Mali

Russian mercenaries, likely with the Wagner Group, buried a dozen Malian bodies in a mass grave about 2.5 miles east of France's former Gossi military base with the goal of blaming France, a French military officer tells The Associated Press. The French military released video images taken Thursday morning showing what appear to be 10 Caucasian soldiers covering bodies with sand.
MILITARY
The Independent

Ukraine ‘asked Britain to buy weapons for 7 years but was repeatedly refused over fears of provoking Putin’

Ukraine repeatedly asked to buy weapons from Britain for seven years but was refused by three successive prime ministers, according to reports. The former defence secretary Michael Fallon has accused successive governments of being reluctant to support Kyiv in the aftermath of Vladimir Putin's annexing of Crimea in 2014.When serving under former prime minister David Cameron, Mr Fallon said he was told to turn down requests for assistance in upgrading Ukraine's defences despite the Ministry of Defence wanting “to do more”.“We were stymied and we were blocked in cabinet from sending the Ukrainians the arms they needed,” Mr Fallon told...
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Russia accuses US and Ukraine of planning ‘provocations’ and false flag attacks

Russian leaders have issued warnings accusing the United States and Ukraine of preparing to initiate false flag attacks against the Kremlin’s military. The U.S. is preparing to accuse the Russian military of using chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine because of the country’s “success in the special operation” of invading Ukraine, according to Igor Kirillov, the chief of Russia’s Radiation, Chemical, and Biological Protection Force.
MILITARY
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
131K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy