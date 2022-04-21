ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinsville, KY

Hopkinsville Rotary Auction gets a boost from schools, plus some pricey confections

By Jennifer P. Brown
Hoptown Chronicle
Hoptown Chronicle
 3 days ago

Hopkinsville Rotarians got a fundraising boost Wednesday night from schools — not to mention a couple dozen apple dumplings — as they reached the halfway mark of the 72nd annual Rotary Action with $273,896 raised so far.

The schools, motivated by a chance to plant a whip cream pie in the face of Superintendent Chris Bentzel, raised roughly $47,000. That’s an increase of $18,000 from last year, the club announced. Bentzel took a pie from every school that increased their giving over last year. Students raise money with bake sales and special events.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YUARN_0fFrs63b00
Rotarians Travis Martin (left) and Adam Smith track bids on Monday, April 18, 2022, during the 72nd annual Hopkinsville Rotary Auction. (Photo by Jennifer P. Brown)

Wednesday’s total also included $1,000 each for a dozen apple dumplings made by Glenda Noffsinger, whose grandson Cody Noffsinger is the local Rotary Club president this year.

The first batch went to Rotary District governor Gail Story, who outbid auction chairman Andrew Wilson. The second batch went to Brian Burkhead.

When the dumplings were delivered to the Memorial Building on Wednesday, Wilson decided they were too good to sell in the Sweet Shop.

“Let’s put them in the auction and see what happens,” he said.

The auction raises money for the Rotary Scholars program at Hopkinsville Community College and for other efforts supporting youth and community programs.

Most of the money comes from cash donations to the Hour and Goats Clubs. Hour Club donations are given in $179 increments, which is the cost of one credit hour of tuition at the community college. Smaller donations go to the Goat Club, an old tradition that stems from a year when a goat was auctioned off several times as bidders kept giving the animal back to the Rotary Club.

But the nightly auction at the Memorial Building provides the energy and entertainment for the week.

As of Wednesday, the auction total was $135,899 ahead of the mark set on Wednesday in 2021, which set a record with a finally tally of $397,832.

Rotarians are serving lunch today from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Boston butts, for $40, will be available starting around 10:30 a.m. Tonight’s special dinner, from 5 to 8 p.m., is smoked chicken.

Auction Info

  • Where: Memorial Building, 1202 S. Virginia St.
  • When: 6-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 6-10 p.m. Friday and 6 p.m. until the last item is sold Saturday.
  • Watch and Listen: On Hopkinsville Rotary’s website, on WHOP Radio 98.7 FM, or on Spectrum channel 376
  • Bid: Call 270-885-7500
  • Donate: On the club’s Hour and Goat Club site.
  • Eat at the Diner: Lunch hours are 11 a.m.-1 p.m. through Friday; dinner is 5 to 8 p.m. through Saturday
  • Special meals: Smoked chicken on Thursday, fish fry on Friday and ribeye sandwiches on Saturday.

Hoptown Chronicle

Elizabeth McCoy receives United Way leadership award

Planters Bank CEO Elizabeth McCoy has received the J. William Flowers Award for outstanding service and leadership to the United Way of the Pennyrile. The award was presented Monday at the Pennyroyal Area Museum during a celebration of the John C. Latham Leadership Giving Society. Members of the society contribute at least $500 to the local United Way’s annual campaign. The society for major donors was established in 1985. Born at Hopkinsville in 1844, Latham is recognized as one of the city’s most consequential benefactors.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Hoptown Chronicle

Hoptown Chronicle

Hopkinsville, KY
ABOUT

This is an independent, nonprofit news outlet that explores what’s working, what’s not and what’s next in Hopkinsville’s downtown district, where there are new signs of life and purpose following decades of decline from its heyday as the town’s business and cultural center.

 https://hoptownchronicle.org/

