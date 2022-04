MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Hope you took full advantage of all the nice weather Saturday. We hit a high of 82 in Milwaukee, the warmest day of the year so far. Sunday will feature mild weather still with highs near 70, but it won't be as nice. In fact, we could see scattered showers and thunder showers, especially into the afternoon. Otherwise it's back to reality with the temperatures. Only 40s and 50s for highs the upcoming week. It'll be fairly quiet though with rain chances mainly on Thursday and Saturday.

