Flood Warning issued for Madison, Yazoo by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 03:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 05:55:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Montgomery; Polk; Scott The National Weather Service in Little Rock has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Montgomery County in western Arkansas Polk County in western Arkansas Scott County in western Arkansas * Until 555 AM CDT. * At 347 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Mena, Waldron, Wickes, Hatfield, Oden, Vandervoort, Beauchamp, Mena Intermountain Airport, Polk County Fairgrounds, Opal, Shady, Queen Wilhelmina State Park, Caney Creek Wilderness, Mccauley, Hartley, Mountain Fork, Oliver, Cossatot River State Park, Morgan Springs and Cardiff. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AR ・ 2 HOURS AGO