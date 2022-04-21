ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden’s approval ratings could make the difference in midterm races

The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago

As Democrat and Republican lawmakers gear up for the upcoming midterm elections, it’s clear that President Biden’s approval ratings and track record in his first year in office will play a sizable impact.

The Hill’s editor in chief, Bob Cusack, and national politics reporter Julia Manchester sit down to discuss the administration’s pandemic response, botched pullout from Afghanistan, inflation, and the still looming presence of COVID-19 — and what it could all mean for November’s midterms.

Watch the first episode in a new conversational series unpacking the upcoming midterms above.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Biden vows to lower cost of living for struggling Americans as he tries to move the dial ahead of midterms

Joe Biden has delivered what he said he was a promise to help lower the cost of living for struggling Americans – six months or so ahead of crucial elections that will determine the fate of his party.At a community college in Auburn, Washington, where the average age of the student body was 21, the 79-year-old president said he understood that too many people were struggling to make ends meet.In particular, he underscored the need to reduce the cost of prescription medicines, and said with the help of Congress, he would seek to peg the cost of insulin –...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Slate

Poll: Biden Approval Rating Falls to Lowest of His Presidency

President Joe Biden’s approval rating has fallen to the lowest level of his presidency, according to the latest NBC News poll. The president’s overall approval rating tumbled to 40 percent in the poll with 55 percent of adults saying they disapprove of the job he is doing in the White House. It marks the lowest point for the poll and a three-point decline from January, which means the drop was within the poll’s margin of error of 3.1 percent. In the January poll, 43 percent said they approved of Biden’s job performance, with 54 percent saying they did not approve. Almost a year ago, in April 2021, Biden’s approval rating stood at 53 percent.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Here’s why Biden’s approval rating has fallen to record lows

President Joe Biden woke up this weekend to another entry in a long line of bad headlines about his polling woes; the 46th president now sits at his lowest job performance rating since taking office in a new NBC News poll.The poll by itself was unremarkable, showing Mr Biden with the support of four in ten Americans, but added to the avalanche of similar headlines and a trend appears that could have Democrats in a severe bind heading in to the 2022 midterms.With the administration’s ratings slump continuing through March with no signs of abating, it’s worth asking how the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Approval Rating#Democrat#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Independent

Trump-endorsed candidate removed from ballot by her own party after being dubbed a carpetbagger

The Tennessee Republican Party has kicked three candidates off the ballot in the race for the new Fifth Congressional District, including a candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Morgan Ortagus, Baxter Lee, and Robby Starbuck were removed from the ballot after a vote by the GOP’s executive committee, Tennessee Republican Chairman Scott Golden said on Tuesday, according to the Nashville Tennessean. Last week, Republican officials said that challenges had been filed against the three candidates, leading to a technical removal from the ballot in accordance with party bylaws. Ms Ortagus, who has Mr Trump’s backing after serving as...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Larry Elder: The media thinks Trump's reemergence will be worse than Biden's incompetence

Larry Elder reacted on Thursday's "Hannity" to President Biden confusing Title 42 and the mask mandate ruling for public transportation. LARRY ELDER: A growing number of Democrats, and you're right, these are people that are in very, very tough races. They're the ones who are now coming out and saying that we ought to retain the Title 42. And apparently, Joe Biden forgot that from day one, he said he wanted to no longer impose Title 42 and got that confused with the judge who struck down his federal mask mandate. I don't know whether it's incompetence, which is scary, or cluelessness which is scarier, or by design which is scariest.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Slate

Republican Leader Humiliated by Audio Reconfirming He Didn’t Support Violent Overthrow of Government

After Jan. 6, 2021, according to public statements and reporting at the time, a number of Republican congressional figures who had rationalized and excused Donald Trump’s behavior during his presidency said they believed he was to blame for the violence in the Capitol that day. Some said he should resign or that they would vote to impeach and convict him to remove him from office.
U.S. POLITICS
The Hill

The Hill

544K+
Followers
66K+
Post
413M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy