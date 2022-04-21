ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Bond Bridge repairs close lanes of I-35; long-term fix needed

By Tia Johnson, Juan Cisneros
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZNN2j_0fFrq5FI00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Another round of emergency repairs to the Christopher Bond Bridge caused two lanes of Interstate 35 to close Thursday.

Crews made repairs to an expansion joint from 9 a.m. through 2 p.m. The northbound lanes of I-35 between Levee Road and Front Street were closed throughout the duration of the repairs, causing a slowdown — and even a standstill at times — for drivers.

Temporary closures to the bridge have been going on for a few weeks as the Missouri Department of Transportation works to repair it.

MoDOT said some cover plates on the bridge have been cracking, but a spokesperson for the agency assures drivers the bridge is safe.

View the Kansas City traffic and live coverage on FOX4

Jeffrey Hardy, assistant district engineer with MoDOT, said crews were working on one of the bridge’s expansion joints. It’s been a problem for some time.

“The intent was when the bridge was built, that those cover plates would’ve lasted the same life cycle as the finger joint that was underneath it. Unfortunately they haven’t,” Hardy said.

Hardy said the wear and tear over time is to blame.

“It’s really because of the fatigue loading, the vehicles driving across them. They flex over time and then with all medal where we weld, it will end up creating a weak point and it;s creating a crack there,” he said.

The recent work in a temporary fix. MoDOT is already working with a consultant to come up with a long-term solution.

“The bridge is perfectly safe. All cars can go across it. The finger joints that we’re talking about are smaller than most potholes that are out there,” Hardy said.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX4 News Kansas City

Wind leaves fallen trees throughout KC metro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mother nature brought strong gusts of wind around the metro Saturday. Unfortunately, it was no match for the trees as one tree snapped and fell on a home on South Hocker Avenue. “The wind was blowing, I was sitting here watching TV, heard something. I was like,’ What the hell is […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Cars
Kansas City, MO
Traffic
Kansas City, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Cars
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 35#Christopher Bond#Potholes#Vehicles#Bond Bridge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin man involved in crash on 4-20 where 500 pounds of marijuana scattered interstate

CALLAWAY CO, Mo. — Wednesday morning on I-70, east of Columbia, Mo. near Kingdom City, a Joplin man was involved in a multi-vehicle crash where a GMC Sierra pickup carrying 500 pounds of marijuana scattered the interstate after the crash, on 4-20. Glenn Doyle, 53, of Joplin was not injured. However his 2016 Peterbilt was damaged, requiring tow from the...
JOPLIN, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy