Better Together to host luncheon for Child Abuse Prevention Month

Better Together, a nonprofit dedicated to helping families in crisis and preventing the need for foster care, is hosting a Better Luncheon for Southwest Florida parents on Saturday, April 23 in Fort Myers.

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and we had Isis LaRose in the studio today to talk about how Better Together is raising awareness for this noble cause.

For more information on how to register for the luncheon, click here or you can call 239-470-2733.