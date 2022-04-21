ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Better Together to host luncheon for Child Abuse Prevention Month

By ABC7 News
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wziTQ_0fFrpPX800

Better Together, a nonprofit dedicated to helping families in crisis and preventing the need for foster care, is hosting a Better Luncheon for Southwest Florida parents on Saturday, April 23 in Fort Myers.

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and we had Isis LaRose in the studio today to talk about how Better Together is raising awareness for this noble cause.

For more information on how to register for the luncheon, click here or you can call 239-470-2733.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

UW Health: Accidental child poisoning prevention tips

MILWAUKEE - UW Health's emergency department wants to prevent accidental poisoning of kids, March 26 marking the end of National Poison Prevention Week. From 2020 to 2021, UW Health 175 poisoning cases – including 147 of kids under 5 years old. Experts say ways to keep children safe include storing medicine safely, disposing of it properly and knowing there are resources available 24 hours a day.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy