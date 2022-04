Amarillo Police Department shared a media release in regards to an arrest made in the Southlawn area. During the early morning hours of April 20, officers with Amarillo Police Department were called out to 44th and Travis street on reports of gunshots. On arrival, they found that a residence with multiple bullet holes. Officers then called two people out of the home, a male identified as Darius Vincent Solis and an unidentified 26-year-old female. Both were unharmed.

