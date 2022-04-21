ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa Police Investigate After Body Found In Shallow Grave

By News On 6
 3 days ago
Tulsa police are investigating after a body was discovered in a shallow grave near North 129th East Avenue and East Admiral place.

Tulsa police say officers have reason to believe the body may be connected to a recent missing person case. During a press conference on Thursday, Lt. Brandon Watkins stated that officers discovered the body while following up on leads about a missing person but have not yet identified the remains.

Police will hold a news conference on Thursday morning at 10:30 a.m. to discuss the recent developments in the case.

This is a developing story.

Police Arrest Father Accused Of Burning 3-Month-Old Baby

The Tulsa Police fugitive Squad has arrested a father charged with child neglect after his three-month-old son suffered burns to 35% of his body, a brain bleed and several broken ribs. Sapulpa Police say Taylor Ryon, and the bay's mother, waited eight hours to call 911. The baby's mother, Ashley...
KTUL

Two dead after motorcycle crash in Tulsa County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, two people are dead after a motorcycle crashed into a car in southern Tulsa County Tuesday afternoon. OHP says a motorcycle crashed into the passenger side of a car making a left-handed turn on U.S. Highway 64, just east of Bixby. Troopers say the car was clear of the roadway when it was struck by the motorcycle.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
4-Year-Old Girl Dies After Grandmother Allegedly Forced Her To Drink Whiskey While Mother Watched

A 4-year-old girl is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink from a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched, Baton Rouge Police said. Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, a police spokesperson, told news outlets the little girl's grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, and mother, Kadjah Record, 29, were arrested Friday, each on a charge of first-degree murder. It was unknown if either of them had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Police Identify Missing Man Found In Arkansas River

A missing man's body was found in the Arkansas River on Wednesday, according to Tulsa police. The body of 59-year-old Prachern Villarreal was recovered near 71st and Riverside in Tulsa, police said. Villarreal was reported missing by his family on April 19. His family said he liked to fish in...
Tulsa, OK
