Tulsa Police Investigate After Body Found In Shallow Grave

Tulsa police are investigating after a body was discovered in a shallow grave near North 129th East Avenue and East Admiral place.

Tulsa police say officers have reason to believe the body may be connected to a recent missing person case. During a press conference on Thursday, Lt. Brandon Watkins stated that officers discovered the body while following up on leads about a missing person but have not yet identified the remains.

Police will hold a news conference on Thursday morning at 10:30 a.m. to discuss the recent developments in the case.

