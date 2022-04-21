Delaware Co. man faces up to 110 years for child porn

DAVENPORT, NY – A Delaware County man has admitted to creating child pornography.



42 year-old Jeremie Hoyt of Davenport pled guilty to sexual exploitation of a child and distribution and possession of child pornography.



According to the United States Attorney’s Office, Hoyt took a sexually explicit photograph of a child in August 2019 and created a sexually explicit video of the same child in November 2020.



Hoyt then distributed the images over the internet.



Investigators also found the images on his iPad when they raided his home in April 2021.



Hoyt faces between 15 and 110 years in prison at his sentencing in August.

