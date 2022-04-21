ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester United are placed odds-on by bookmakers to qualify for the Champions League next season following the appointment of Erik Ten Hag... but Red Devils are priced at a whopping 20/1 to win the Premier League title under the Dutchman - their longest odds ever!

By Liam Morgan For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Erik ten Hag has vowed to deliver trophies after being appointed as the new manager of Manchester United - but the scale of the task ahead of the Dutchman has been highlighted by a bookmaker setting the longest odds the club has ever been to win the Premier League before the start of a season.

Betfred have United as 20/1 outsiders for the 2022-23 title in their special market published following confirmation of Ten Hag as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's successor on Thursday.

A spokesperson for Betfred confirmed to Sportsmail that the price is the largest United have been to win the league before the first match of the campaign in the Premier League era.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vQZVH_0fFrnNVy00
Manchester United on Thursday confirmed the appointment of Erik ten Hag as manager
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oGFJw_0fFrnNVy00
Ten Hag has lofty ambitions after being chosen to succeed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at United
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hFEKg_0fFrnNVy00
Betfred have published a series of Ten Hag specials after his appointment was announced

United have not lifted the Premier League trophy since 2013 and have failed to sustain a significant title challenge since Sir Alex Ferguson retired.

The beleaguered Old Trafford side are odds-on to qualify for the Champions League under Ten Hag - who has been given a three-year contract with the option of a fourth - as Betfred has set a price of 1/2 for a top-four finish in 2023.

United are due to embark on a significant overhaul of the squad in the summer and are 3/1 to sign a player from Ten Hag's current club Ajax in the 52-year-old's first transfer window in charge.

Brazilian winger Antony has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford since it became clear that the Ajax boss was United's preferred candidate to become their new manager.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vWOTC_0fFrnNVy00
United have not won the Premier League since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GMe7T_0fFrnNVy00
Betfred have United as a 10-1 shot to lift the Europa League trophy for a second time in 2023

Trophies will be high on the agenda for Ten Hag and he is 7/1 to guide his United team to Europa League glory, while they are 10/1 to lift the FA Cup and 10/1 for the Carabao Cup.

Much has been made of United's struggles against arch-rivals Manchester City and Liverpool this season after they lost their games to the two sides - who are battling it out for the title in a fascinating race - this season by a whopping aggregate score of 15-1.

United were thrashed 5-0 at home and 4-0 away to Liverpool, and are 16/1 to do the double over Jurgen Klopp's side in the 2022-23 season - a feat they have not achieved since the 2015-16 campaign.

Betfred have it as 20/1 that the Red Devils beat Pep Guardiola's City at Old Trafford and the Etihad Stadium. City cruised to a 2-0 away win over United in November and hammered Ralf Rangnick's men 4-1 in the return at the Etihad this season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RZZoj_0fFrnNVy00
The Red Devils have struggled this season but are odds-on for a top-four finish next season
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EGQZ0_0fFrnNVy00
United are long odds with Betfred to do the double over Liverpool in the Premier League

Ten Hag is 4/1 to claim victory in his first three Premier League games and 16/1 to win his first five.

The Dutchman will leave his job as Ajax boss at the end of the season to take up the reins at Old Trafford and will be joined by his No 2 Mitchell van der Gaag.

Ten Hag's appointment has been expected for some time since Sportsmail revealed a month ago that he had been interviewed for the job having moved ahead of Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino. United confirmed the news in a statement on Thursday morning.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Devils#The Premier League#The Champions League#Dutchman#Gunnar#Ajax#Brazilian#Old Trafford
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

