Roads surrounding Lake Eola will close Thursday for 5K

If you are not familiar with the Lake Nona area of Orlando, you may be missing out. Lake Nona has a lot to offer, the proximity to the airport and the beachline are coveted by many. Due to the great access, the area has been growing rapidly and has no slowdown in sight. Lake Nona's Town Center has been under development with Tavistock for quite some time. Thinking back nearly 20 years ago when we first were looking to relocate into the area, Lake Nona was just starting to be developed into what it is today. If you haven't been in the area in the past couple of years, you may be surprised to see what a happening area it has become.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO