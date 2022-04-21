ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, FL

Roads surrounding Lake Eola will close Thursday for 5K

By Jaclyn DeAugustino
WESH
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral roads will be closed around Lake Eola for the Simply IOA Corporate 5K....

www.wesh.com

Comments / 0

Related
click orlando

Florida Puerto Rican Parade and Festival takes over downtown Orlando Saturday

ORLANDO, Fla. – Expect road closures throughout downtown Orlando Saturday for the annual Florida Puerto Rican Parade and Festival. The parade starts at 11 a.m. at Robinson Street and Rosalind Avenue near Lake Eola, proceeds down to Central Boulevard, then turns up onto Orange Avenue and finishes at Orange and Livingston Street.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
East Lake, FL
Lake County, FL
Government
County
Lake County, FL
Lake County, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Government
click orlando

Sprouts set to open new Central Florida location. Here’s where

APOPKA, Fla. – The supermarket chain Sprouts Farmers Market is getting ready to open its fifth Central Florida location in Apopka. The new location is set to open at 2283 E. Semoran Blvd. [ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]. The opening date, according to Sprouts website, is...
APOPKA, FL
Travel + Leisure

This Beach Destination Is Florida's Most Underrated Seaside City

From the tangled depths of the Everglades to the sandy shores of the Panhandle, Florida has earned a reputation as one of the country's top destinations for natural beauty. But in spite of its abundant popularity, there are still a couple of hidden gems to be found across the state. Just one hour northeast of Orlando, the idyllic seaside city of New Smyrna Beach is largely off the radar for tourists, providing newcomers with a wealth of drinking, dining, and ecotourism opportunities without having to compete with the crowds found in Florida's more frequented cities.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
click orlando

‘Disney chose to kick the hornet’s nest:’ Florida bill threatens theme parks’ home government

ORLANDO, Fla. – State Rep. Randy Fine filed a bill on Tuesday to end six of 1,844 special districts in Florida next year, including the Reedy Creek Improvement District. Fine, R-Brevard County, said Disney and its Reedy Creek district was not the target of the bill, but Disney “chose to kick the hornet’s nest,” and that led to this legislation.
FLORIDA STATE
The Daily South

$800 Million Resort Opens in Florida's Little-Known Horse Country

You don't have to ride a horse to experience the romance and style of the equestrian world at the new Equestrian Hotel in Ocala, Florida. Nor do you need to be familiar with Ocala, the sleepy central Florida town known as "Horse Capital of the World," to appreciate its legacy for producing some of the finest champions in equestrianism.
OCALA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
Orlando Sentinel

Demings: Eliminating Disney’s Reedy Creek ‘catastrophic’ for Orange taxpayers

State legislators’ plan to dissolve a special district that has governed Central Florida lands owned by the Walt Disney Co. for over half a century would be “catastrophic” for Orange County’s budget and taxpayers, who’d shoulder the burden of providing public safety and other services for the entertainment giant’s properties, Mayor Jerry Demings said Thursday. He said Disney foots 100% of the ...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Sentinel

A new Lake Nona in Mount Dora? Long-planned Innovation District could kick off soon

MOUNT DORA — The eastern rural reaches of Mount Dora and Sorrento are rapidly changing as decades of plans for development start to take hold. On hundreds of acres of cattle ranchland dotted with houses on large lots, homes have started to rise around the intersection of State Road 46 and Round Lake Road — growth driven in part by a spur of the Wekiva Parkway that opened two years ago. The ...
ORLANDO, FL
10NEWS

Orlando White Castle to expand hours 24/7 amid big demand

ORLANDO, Fla. — Cravers, rejoice. How do you measure the success of a White Castle restaurant? It's likely by the slider — 5 million of them are expected to be sold by May 3, the company's first anniversary of its largest store in Orlando. That's more sliders sold...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Leesburg prepares for thousands to arrive ahead of annual Bikefest

LEESBURG, Fla. – Business owners and city officials are gearing up for Leesburg’s annual Bikefest. The Leesburg Partnership said while the city of Leesburg just hosted a Bikefest back in November, the event set for this weekend will put the area back on track on hosting the annual event at its proper time and potentially boost sales.
LEESBURG, FL
Flour, Eggs and Yeast

LOCAL BUSINESS REVIEW - The Master Barber Experience located in Lake Nona within Orlando, Florida

If you are not familiar with the Lake Nona area of Orlando, you may be missing out. Lake Nona has a lot to offer, the proximity to the airport and the beachline are coveted by many. Due to the great access, the area has been growing rapidly and has no slowdown in sight. Lake Nona's Town Center has been under development with Tavistock for quite some time. Thinking back nearly 20 years ago when we first were looking to relocate into the area, Lake Nona was just starting to be developed into what it is today. If you haven't been in the area in the past couple of years, you may be surprised to see what a happening area it has become.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Sentinel

‘Pa’que tu lo sepas’: Thousands hit downtown Orlando for Puerto Rico parade return

Belinda Reyes didn’t speak English when she moved from Puerto Rico to Osceola County as a child in 1984. While she learned a new language more than 1,100 miles from home, she would often use hand signals to communicate with her teachers. As an adult, she never forgot their patience and desire for her to learn. Now the assistant superintendent of the Osceola County School District, she was ...
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy