Check Your Medicine Cabinet For Rxs you don’t use anymore

A single dose of AZD7442 is effective for preventing COVID-19, according to a study published online April 20 in the New England Journal of Medicine. Myron J. Levin, M.D., from the University of Colorado School of Medicine in Aurora, and colleagues conducted an ongoing phase 3 trial involving adults with an increased risk for an inadequate response to vaccination against COVID-19, an increased risk for exposure to severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, or both. A total of 5,197 participants were randomly assigned to receive a single dose of AZD7442 (two consecutive intramuscular injections of tixagevimab and cilgavimab) or saline placebo (3,460 and 1,737 individuals, respectively). In the primary analysis, the participants were followed for up to 183 days.

