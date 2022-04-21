ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason Council discusses events

MASON — Spring and summer events were a topic of discussion when members of the Mason Town Council held their most recent meeting.

Present were Mayor Kristopher Clark, Recorder Mindy Kearns, and council members Sarah Stover, Jill Nelson, Steve Ohlinger, and Bob Reed. Absent was Barry Taylor.

The inaugural Mason Main Street, set for April 30 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., was discussed. The event will feature food trucks and vendors set up along Second Street, which is the town’s main road. Food trucks will be set up near City National Bank, while vendors will be closer to the fire station, according to the mayor. Traffic will be redirected during those hours.

Clark said all bands have been booked for the summer Music in the Park series, which will run from May through September. Bands and dates include May 21, Big Gas Band; June 18, 5Forty2; July 16, Southern Draw Band; Aug. 20, The Stringbenders; and Sept. 17, Sour Mash String Band. All events will begin at 7 p.m.

The Independence Day celebration will be held July 2. A parade will begin at 3 p.m. from Maple Street to the park, where activities will take place. Inflatables will be at the park from 3 to 7 p.m., with music by “Next Level” beginning at 7 p.m. There will also be a cornhole tournament, kids events, and the day will end with fireworks at 10 p.m.

In other action, the council:

Allotted $2,000 for landscaping on town properties;

Agreed to refund a business $200 after the owner decided not to advertise for the music series;

Approved getting the carpet cleaned in the town hall at a cost of $185;

Agreed to lay the levy;

Discussed playground equipment that was removed from the park;

Hired Robert Quinichett as the seasonal park attendant; and,

Heard reports from Police Chief Colton McKinney regarding cruiser status, Click It or Ticket program, and grant application updates.

The next meeting will be May 5 at 6:30 p.m.

Point Pleasant Register

Point Pleasant Register

