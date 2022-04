MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Offensive lineman Nick Malone grew up playing football in the city of Morgantown. An all-state second team selection as a senior at Morgantown High School, he originally committed to Pittsburgh in 2018. However, he de-committed from the Panthers shortly after the hiring of Neal Brown, as interest from his hometown college program increased.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 17 HOURS AGO