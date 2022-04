JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As we prepare for the rainy season this summer, there are a few things you should know about warding off mosquitos. First, if you plan to rely on citronella candles to enjoy some time in your yard, you may want to think again. A 2017 study found not only do they not work, but they may actually attract the pesky insects.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO