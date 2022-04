LEXINGTON TWP. – The township will shed itself of one of the final remaining traces of the village of Limaville. Four years ago, voters in the 179-acre town of about 150 people — roughly half the size of nearby Deer Creek Reservoir — voted to dissolve the northeastern Stark County community. It was absorbed into surrounding Lexington Township, ending nearly two centuries of self-governance.

LIMAVILLE, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO