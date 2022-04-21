A bunch of Google Nest devices are on sale for as low as $80

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Trackpads are great when working on the road, but they don’t deliver the same precision and convenience that the best Bluetooth mouse can provide. If you’re frequently working with the best laptop, whether at home or on the go, you’ll want to know about our top Amazon tech deal of the day. Amazon has excellent discounts on wireless mice, including several popular models from Logitech. As always, you’ll want to act fast because we...

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO