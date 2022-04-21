ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

A bunch of Google Nest devices are on sale for as low as $80

By V. Palladino
Engadget
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If you're looking for new devices to add to your smart...

www.engadget.com

Comments / 0

Related
GeekyGadgets

How to clear cache on your Android Phone

Clearing the cache on your Android phone is a good idea from time to time as it may help speed up your device and also give you some additional storage space. This guide will show you everything you need to know to clean the phone cache on your android device. These methods will also work on your Android tablet.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Apple's all-new iPad Air crashes to record-low price at Amazon

Apple just released the all-new iPad Air last month, and Amazon is already offering a fantastic deal on the powerful tablet that's sure to go fast. You can get the 2022 Apple iPad Air in Space Gray on sale for $679 (was $749) at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's a $70 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the 256GB tablet.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Top 11 Sunday Amazon Deals: Deep Discounts on Braun Epilators and Beats Wireless Headphones

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. There are wireless headphones from Beats, espresso machines from Philips, and LifeStraw personal water filters all available at great...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Nest#Security Camera#Engadget#B H Photo#The Nest Cam Outdoor#Amazon 80#Night Vision
CBS News

Big Apple deals on Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Traditionally, Amazon Prime Day has been a great time to pick up deals on Apple laptops, Apple wireless headphones and...
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

Hurry! Dell is having a refurbished laptop sale for the next 48 hours!

You’ll be able to enjoy significant savings by taking advantage of the various laptop deals that retailers are offering. However, if most of the offers are still outside of your budget for a new laptop, you might want to shift your focus to refurbished laptop deals. Now is actually a great time to buy from Dell laptop deals, as there’s a refurbished laptop sale that slashes 48% off the price of any item that you see on DellRefurbished.com.
COMPUTERS
ATReporting

Seattle billionaire is giving away her billions

(U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/WikiCommons) There's no doubt you've heard of billionaire Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon. However, his former wife, Mackenzie Scott, may be the lesser-known of the two but she is no less rich and is giving away much of her fortune to charitable causes.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
SPY

Top 11 Tuesday Amazon Deals: $100 TRX Training System, 33% Off Fitbits, $210 Anker Power Station

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Amazon is doing its best to shake us out of the early week doldrums. Today we’re seeing lots of deals — significant, deep discounts on top brands and cool gadgets. Combing through these deals is hard work, but bringing excellent and easy Amazon shopping to you is what we do! Maybe you missed our weekend roundup, but some of those great deals are still up and running even now. The four-star-rated OKP Life K2...
SHOPPING
SPY

Amazon Tech Deal of the Day: 50% Off Logitech’s Best Selling Mouse

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Trackpads are great when working on the road, but they don’t deliver the same precision and convenience that the best Bluetooth mouse can provide. If you’re frequently working with the best laptop, whether at home or on the go, you’ll want to know about our top Amazon tech deal of the day. Amazon has excellent discounts on wireless mice, including several popular models from Logitech. As always, you’ll want to act fast because we...
ELECTRONICS
Ars Technica

Best Buy will pick up your unwanted tech, appliances, and money

Best Buy announced on Wednesday a new haul-away recycling service for technology products and appliances. For $200, the company will come to your home and take away your unwanted TVs, PC monitors, kitchen appliances, and more. Best Buy's Standalone Haul-Away service takes up to two large items, like all-in-one computers,...
RECYCLING
Android Central

Apple loses lawsuit for not including charger...

Https://www.androidauthority.com/iph...r-box-3155345/. Tl;dr: a man sued Apple for not including a charger with their phone and won due to a practice called "tie sale", which basically says a company cannot separate the sale of two objects, where one is needed in order to make the other function. C'mon America, if Brazil...
CELL PHONES
Billboard

The Best Headphones & Earbuds From This Bob Marley-Inspired Audio Brand

Click here to read the full article. All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. With Earth Day on Friday (April 22), now’s the perfect time to find ways to be more environmentally friendly. House of Marley, founded by Bob Marley‘s son Rohan, offers a greener (yet still stylish) alternative to home audio technologies, using mindfully sourced materials such as bamboo and the brand’s signature Rewind fabric crafted from reclaimed organic cotton and hemp. House of...
ELECTRONICS
makeuseof.com

iPhone SE (2022) vs. iPhone 12 mini: Which One Should You Buy?

The iPhone SE 3, released in 2022), and the iPhone 12 mini are two of the smallest and most affordable iPhones you can buy from Apple right now. However, these two devices are very different in many ways, from the internal hardware to the design. If you’re eyeing an iPhone...
CELL PHONES
idropnews.com

Apple’s Aging iPhone 11 Is Shockingly Selling Better Than Its iPhone 13 mini

It’s becoming abundantly clear why Apple is canceling the 5.4-inch iPhone mini this year, as the diminutive iPhone model continues to generate abysmal sales figures. Despite the popularity of the original 2016 iPhone SE, which many attributed to its smaller size, Apple didn’t offer a modern replacement for that model until 2020. However, when the second-generation iPhone SE showed up, many folks were disappointed to find that Apple had adopted the larger design of the iPhone 8 rather than its predecessor’s much more compact iPhone 5s design.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

These 5 MacBook Pro 16-inch models are in stock, up to $280 off with AppleCare

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple's 16-inch MacBook Pro is hard to find, with delivery times slipping to June when ordering from Apple directly. Apple Reseller Adorama has units in stock right now, though, with discounts ofup to $200 off the systems plus $80 off AppleCare.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

How to scan a QR code on your Samsung phone or tablet

Whether you're out shopping and want to pay digitally, or you want to download an app, scanning QR codes can be a handy feature to have in your Samsung smartphone or tablet. Fortunately, most Samsung phones and tablets come with a built-in QR code scanner, so you don't need to download any extra apps. However, if you're having trouble using the native scanning feature, downloading one of the free QR code scanning apps can help. We'll offer you tips for both using the built-in scanner as well downloading high-quality scanner apps for free.
CELL PHONES
Gadget Flow

VIZIO V–Series Sound Bar supersizes your audio with Dolby Audio and DTS Digital Surround

Get seriously awesome surround sound with the VIZIO V–Series Sound Bar. Boasting Dolby Audio and DTS Digital Surround, this 3D sound bar collection—2.1 and 5.1—produces room-filling surround sound without the need for bulky speakers. In fact, the 5.1 model comes with up 6 built-in speakers and 2 woofers to deliver an immersive audio experience. The VIZIO V–Series Sound Bar also features Google Assistant for hands-free control of your smart home devices and effortless control. You can even use your voice to play music, turn up the thermostat, or find answers to questions. Furthermore, it offers Chromecast built-in, so you can stream music from thousands of apps using just your voice. Finally, with a low profile that can mount directly to your wall, this series offers a space-saving design.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Today's the Final Day of Best Buy's Flash Sale: Save Big on TVs, Laptops and More

If you've been waiting for the right time to upgrade your TV, laptop or other tech and appliances, now's your chance. Best Buy has been running a massive four-day flash sale this week, with huge discounts on hundreds of items sitewide. TVs, laptops, gaming accessories and more are on sale, including hot picks like the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 tablet and Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones. You can see the entire sale selection here:
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy