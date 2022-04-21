ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

“Spineless” McCarthy, McConnell vowed to cancel "son of a b**ch" Trump over Jan 6 — then caved: book

By Igor Derysh
Salon
Salon
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XKmCi_0fFrjZ0I00

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., blamed former President Donald Trump for the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot and vowed to push him out of politics before caving amid fear of retribution, according to a new book.

"I've had it with this guy," McCarthy told a group of Republican leaders as he vowed to push Trump to "resign immediately," according to excerpts published in The New York Times from the new book "This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden and the Battle for America's Future" by Times reporters Alex Burns and Jonathan Martin.

McConnell, who condemned the "failed insurrection" on the Senate floor after the riot and blamed Trump for the violence, days after the Capitol riot expressed optimism that "the Democrats are going to take care of the son of a bitch for us" ahead of the impeachment for in the House, according to the book.

But neither leader followed up on their private complaints. McCarthy, who along with most of the House GOP caucus voted to reject the election results after the riot and became one of Trump's leading defenders, soon backed off his insistence and traveled to Mar-a-Lago to repair his relationship with Trump. McConnell voted to acquit Trump in his second impeachment trial, despite privately saying, "if this isn't impeachable, I don't know what is."

"I didn't get to be leader by voting with five people in the conference," McConnell told a friend, referring to the handful of Republicans who voted to convict Trump.

McConnell did not comment on the Times report. A spokesman for McCarthy denied that the congressman said "he'd call Trump to say he should resign."

The previously unreported comments drew backlash from critics who have long accused Republicans of enabling Trump's worst impulses despite privately condemning them.

"I wish we didn't bastardize the word 'leadership' in Washington," tweeted Rep. Sean Casten, D-Ill. "Leaders stand up when it matters. The people who get those titles in the @GOP are obedient and afraid."

The Lincoln Project, a prominent anti-Trump group, said the report reaffirmed that McCarthy and McConnell "are, and always have been, spineless."

McCarthy, who aims to become speaker of the House if Republicans retake control after the midterms, publicly said after the Capitol riot that Trump "bears responsibility" for the mob that stormed Congress but privately condemned Trump's actions as "atrocious and totally wrong," according to the book.

During a conversation with Republican leaders on Jan. 8, McCarthy asked about invoking the 25th Amendment, which allows the vice president and a majority of the cabinet to remove the president from office, before "concluding that was not a viable option," according to the excerpt.

On Jan. 10, McCarthy spoke with GOP leaders as Democrats neared an impeachment resolution to vow that he would call Trump and tell him to resign.

"What he did is unacceptable. Nobody can defend that and nobody should defend it," he told his leadership team. McCarthy said he would tell Trump that the impeachment resolution "will pass and it would be my recommendation that you should resign," even as he acknowledged that Trump was unlikely to follow the advice.

McCarthy, who has repeatedly gone to bat for far-right members of his caucus, even suggested during the conversation that social media companies should ban other members who helped stoke the mob, like Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., just as they did with Trump.

"We can't put up with that," McCarthy said, according to the report. "Can't they take their Twitter accounts away, too?"

A spokesman for McCarthy denied that he ever "said that particular members should be removed from Twitter."

Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

Other Republicans on the leadership team agreed that Trump deserved "swift punishment," according to the book. Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., the No. 2 Republican in the House, said it was time to consider a "post-Trump Republican House." Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., the head of the National Republican Congressional Committee, suggested that Trump should be censured.

None of the leaders followed through on their suggestions after other Republican members, like Rep. Bill Johnson, R-Ohio, warned that their voter base would "go ballistic" if they criticized Trump instead of Democrats.

"I'm just telling you that that's the kind of thing that we're dealing with, with our base," Johnson reportedly said.

Just 10 House Republicans joined every Democrat in the House to impeach Trump. By the end of January, McCarthy was headed to Mar-a-Lago to make nice with Trump and pose for a photo.

"I didn't know they were going to take a picture," McCarthy "somewhat apologetically" told a frustrated lawmaker after the photo, according to the report.

McCarthy never again repeated his criticism of Trump and instead blamed the riot on security officials and Democratic leaders while opposing a bipartisan commission to investigate the attack.

McConnell throughout January privately predicted that mainstream Republicans would break from Trump and even asked a reporter for information on how the 25th Amendment works. Though two of Trump's Cabinet members resigned over the attack, including then-Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, McConnell's wife, it became clear that the Cabinet would not remove Trump from office and McConnell turned his attention to impeachment. During a Jan. 11 meeting with longtime advisers Terry Carmack and Scott Jennings, McConnell predicted Trump's "imminent political demise," according to the report.

Though it would have required at least 17 Republican senators to convict Trump, McConnell told advisers that he expected a "robust bipartisan vote for conviction" and then a vote to ban Trump from holding office again, the book says.

Though McConnell appeared open to voting to convict Trump himself, he soon realized that there was little appetite among his party's members to confront Trump. McConnell and a majority of the party instead voted for a resolution proposed by Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., arguing that it was inappropriate to impeach a president after he already left office.

Trump since Jan. 6 has repeatedly attacked McConnell but the Senate GOP chief says he is still willing to support the man he said may still be subject to prosecution for his role in the riot.

Last year, Fox News anchor Bret Baier asked if he would support Trump if he wins the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. McConnell replied, "absolutely."

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Adam Schiff doubts Marjorie Taylor Greene could really have forgotten if she called for martial law to overturn election

Democratic Adam Schiff says he doesn’t believe that Marjorie Taylor Greene could have forgotten calling for Donald Trump to impose martial law to overturn the 2020 election results.Ms Greene claimed Friday to have suffered a total memory blank about who she spoke to and what she said and did in the weeks after the presidential election during a court hearing to determine whether she can appear on the ballot in Georgia this year.She answered “I don’t recall” more than 50 times to a range of questions regarding her conduct and public statements during the run-up to the Capitol Riots...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Trump-endorsed candidate removed from ballot by her own party after being dubbed a carpetbagger

The Tennessee Republican Party has kicked three candidates off the ballot in the race for the new Fifth Congressional District, including a candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Morgan Ortagus, Baxter Lee, and Robby Starbuck were removed from the ballot after a vote by the GOP’s executive committee, Tennessee Republican Chairman Scott Golden said on Tuesday, according to the Nashville Tennessean. Last week, Republican officials said that challenges had been filed against the three candidates, leading to a technical removal from the ballot in accordance with party bylaws. Ms Ortagus, who has Mr Trump’s backing after serving as...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Emmer
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Elaine Chao
Person
Bret Baier
Person
Steve Scalise
Person
Donald Trump
MarketWatch

U.S. intelligence agencies warn Putin may use Biden backing of Ukraine as pretext for new round of election interference

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin might use the Biden administration’s support for Ukraine as a pretext to order a new campaign to interfere in American politics, U.S. intelligence officials have assessed. Intelligence agencies have so far not found any evidence that Putin has authorized measures like...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sen Rand Paul#Senate#Republican#House#Gop#The New York Times#Democrats
Fox News

'Lie of the Year' winner Obama flamed for 'disinformation' speech: ‘Quite the expert’

Former President Barack Obama angered conservatives with his speech against the dangers of "disinformation" at Stanford University on Thursday. The 44th president, who recently announced that his Obama Foundation would be "working to empower and equip emerging leaders to tackle issues like the spread of disinformation," spoke on the subject at the prestigious university, blasting social and traditional media for spreading fake news.
POTUS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene forced to admit she called for Pelosi to get death penalty

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene was left scrambling to avoid committing perjury on Friday after an attorney representing voters seeking to disqualify her from this year’s election ballot confronted her with video of past statements in which she accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of “treason” and suggested the California Democrat should be executed.Speaking at an administrative hearing before a Georgia judge, attorney Ron Fein promised “direct evidence” that will show Ms Greene used “hashtags and memes and ways of communicating among internet subcultures” to express support for the worst attack on the Capitol since 1814, and said Ms Greene...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Fox News

Larry Elder: The media thinks Trump's reemergence will be worse than Biden's incompetence

Larry Elder reacted on Thursday's "Hannity" to President Biden confusing Title 42 and the mask mandate ruling for public transportation. LARRY ELDER: A growing number of Democrats, and you're right, these are people that are in very, very tough races. They're the ones who are now coming out and saying that we ought to retain the Title 42. And apparently, Joe Biden forgot that from day one, he said he wanted to no longer impose Title 42 and got that confused with the judge who struck down his federal mask mandate. I don't know whether it's incompetence, which is scary, or cluelessness which is scarier, or by design which is scariest.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Slate

Republican Leader Humiliated by Audio Reconfirming He Didn’t Support Violent Overthrow of Government

After Jan. 6, 2021, according to public statements and reporting at the time, a number of Republican congressional figures who had rationalized and excused Donald Trump’s behavior during his presidency said they believed he was to blame for the violence in the Capitol that day. Some said he should resign or that they would vote to impeach and convict him to remove him from office.
U.S. POLITICS
Salon

Sorry, New York Times: Republicans aren't "concerned" about democracy — they want to destroy it

As the 2022 midterms get underway, Democrats and Republicans are both canvassing communities and responding to what voters have to say. Democrats are hearing concerns about inflation and gas prices. In response, candidates are talking about ongoing efforts to curb costs, while highlighting low unemployment and other economic gains during President Joe Biden's first year and a half in office. Republicans are hearing from voters who are angry that Donald Trump lost the 2020 election, and are repeating ridiculous conspiracy theories about Biden "stealing" it. Republicans, hearing the underlying racism and antipathy to democracy fueling those conspiracy theories, are responding by promising their supporters they will never allow another free and fair election again.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
104K+
Followers
16K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy