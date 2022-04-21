Gastonia Chick-fil-A will permanently close this summer, interim manager says

GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia Chick-fil-A is closing for good this summer, meaning more than 100 employees will be without jobs.

The interim manager of the franchise sent a letter to North Carolina’s rapid response team, saying the store on East Franklin Boulevard will close on June 15.

117 workers are impacted by the closure.

However, a new Gastonia location will be opening at 424 Cox Rd. later in the year.

Channel 9 has reached out to the restaurant to find out why it’s closing.

