Gastonia, NC

Gastonia Chick-fil-A will permanently close this summer, interim manager says

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 3 days ago
GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia Chick-fil-A is closing for good this summer, meaning more than 100 employees will be without jobs.

The interim manager of the franchise sent a letter to North Carolina’s rapid response team, saying the store on East Franklin Boulevard will close on June 15.

117 workers are impacted by the closure.

However, a new Gastonia location will be opening at 424 Cox Rd. later in the year.

Channel 9 has reached out to the restaurant to find out why it’s closing.

betty
3d ago

Can not believe you are closing one of our favorite places! It is always busy. There are lines every day.We have 100,000 people who live in Gastonia, they support your store. Please do not close it,I know it is making Money for you. 🥲 Mary Beaver..NC

Payne's payne
3d ago

finding another location with more room so people are not blocking the road all the time

jimmy
3d ago

They’re moving to a new building on Cox road where the ruby Tuesday’s used to be!

