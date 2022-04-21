Wastewater rates go up in Dripping Springs

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — The cost of wastewater is going up in Dripping Springs.

City customers will see an increase of 10% on their wastewater bill from the Dripping Springs Water Supply Corp on June 1.

This is based on water consumption through December, January and February. Rates are usually updated on April 1, but the city postponed the increase this year.

The last rate increase was in January 2018. The city planned to increase rates in 2020, but postponed it due to COVID-19.

City officials said its rates, “remain competitive in comparison to neighboring communities such

as Bee Cave, Blanco, Kyle, and Buda.”

You can adjust your bill by doing the following:

• Fill out a Wastewater Adjustment Form from the list on the Forms & Reports page of the Dripping Springs Water Supply website

• Along with submitting the form, you must also email the following: usage reports from DSWSC or plumbing invoice/receipts due to breaks/leaks, receipts of materials, supplies, etc.

• If approved, rates will be adjusted, and you will get a notice from the City.

The rate adjustment will be reflected on the next month’s bill. For more information about the wastewater billing rate adjustment, call 512-858-4725.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.