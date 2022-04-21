ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dripping Springs, TX

Wastewater rates go up in Dripping Springs

By Daniel Gravois
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JIqy4_0fFrhcm100

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — The cost of wastewater is going up in Dripping Springs.

City customers will see an increase of 10% on their wastewater bill from the Dripping Springs Water Supply Corp on June 1.

This is based on water consumption through December, January and February. Rates are usually updated on April 1, but the city postponed the increase this year.

The last rate increase was in January 2018. The city planned to increase rates in 2020, but postponed it due to COVID-19.

City officials said its rates, “remain competitive in comparison to neighboring communities such
as Bee Cave, Blanco, Kyle, and Buda.”

You can adjust your bill by doing the following:

• Fill out a Wastewater Adjustment Form from the list on the Forms & Reports page of the Dripping Springs Water Supply website

• Along with submitting the form, you must also email the following: usage reports from DSWSC or plumbing invoice/receipts due to breaks/leaks, receipts of materials, supplies, etc.

• If approved, rates will be adjusted, and you will get a notice from the City.

The rate adjustment will be reflected on the next month’s bill. For more information about the wastewater billing rate adjustment, call 512-858-4725.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buda, TX
Local
Texas Business
City
Blanco, TX
City
Kyle, TX
City
Dripping Springs, TX
Dripping Springs, TX
Government
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Industry
Local
Texas Government
City
Bee Cave, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wastewater#Plumbing#Water Supply#Springs Water Supply Corp#The Forms Reports#Dswsc#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Alissa Rose

2 fastest-growing cities in Texas

As we all know, Texas is one of the most beautiful and populated states in America because of its fascinating site to visit for its own culture and uniqueness. According to the US Census Bureau, Texas is one of the most popular states in the county, with a population of approximately 30,097,526 residents, and the third fastest-growing state in America.
TEXAS STATE
FMX 94.5

Would You Fail This Texas City Pronunciation Test?

If you don't live in a major city in Texas, then you're used to people not even knowing your hometown exists. What's even worse is when they pretend to know the town or city you're talking about but they obviously don't based on how terribly they butcher the name. Surprisingly,...
LUBBOCK, TX
Austonia

Texas THC: What you can legally get in Austin this 4/20

Happy 4/20 Austin, can you smell the devil's lettuce in the air? This city is home to some famous stoners—Willie Nelson loves marijuana so much he has his own blend—and possession of small amounts has been essentially decriminalized by the Austin Police Department since 2020. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Willie's Reserve (@williesreserveofficial) Americans overwhelmingly support legalization in some form—91% according to the Pew Research Center—and marijuana is partially legal in 37 states. Texas’ relationship with cannabis is...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

KXAN

31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy