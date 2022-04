Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet (hip) is questionable for Monday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. VanVleet wasn't able to finish the first half of Saturday's game against the 76ers as the Raptors fell to 1-3 in the series, but he might be able to play through the pain with the season on the line in Monday's game.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO