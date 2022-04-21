ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellington, FL

Better Business with Malvern Bank: Michael Meller’s Secrets to Success

phelpsmediagroup.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWellington, Fla. – April 20, 2022 – M. Michael Meller was not “to the manor born,” but his impressive career has been an exercise in helping horses and people become “to the manor bred.”. When he was young, Michael had a passion to be...

phelpsmediagroup.com

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

The Mount Everest mystery deepens: Was there an international cover-up of a dead climber's ascent?

In the spring of 2019, I led a team to the Chinese side of Mount Everest to try and solve one of mountaineering's greatest mysteries: Who really was the first to leave their boot prints on its summit? Officially, the tallest mountain on Earth was first ascended by Tenzing Norgay and Edmund Hillary on May 29, 1953. But there has always been a chance that pioneering British mountaineers George Leigh Mallory and Andrew Sandy Irvine, who were last seen at 28,200 feet on June 8th, 1924, still "going strong" for the top, might have beat them to the punch. Mallory and Irvine, wearing wool and gabardine, hobnailed leather boots and homemade oxygen sets, disappeared into a swirling cloud on that fateful day, never to be seen alive again. Ever since, the question of whether they might have made the top before falling or succumbing to the elements has stirred the collective imagination of the mountaineering world.
LIFESTYLE
UPI News

Texas BBQ chain failed to pay $867K in shared tips to workers

April 23 (UPI) -- A small barbecue restaurant chain in Texas failed to pay $867,572 in tips and overtime pay to more than 900 workers, the U.S. Labor Department said. Roanoke Hard Eight, which has five locations near the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, failed to pay their tipped employees all of their tips, the Labor Department said in a statement.
DALLAS, TX
The Independent

Woman sparks debate after claiming she grows plant collection by taking branches off plants in businesses

A woman has sparked a debate on social media after claiming that she has grown her own collection of plants by taking pieces off of the plants she encounters in businesses.Rae, who goes by the username @raaee____ on TikTok, made the claim in a video posted this week, in which she could be seen sitting at a restaurant table and snapping a branch off of a nearby hanging plant.“When someone asks where do you get all your plants,” the TikToker wrote in a text caption on the video, which saw her laughing as she placed the leafy branch in front...
GARDENING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Wellington, FL
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Wellington, FL
Business
Wellington, FL
Lifestyle
Boston

A candidate’s reluctance to embrace technology

Q: Recently I was invited to interview for a company in Cambridge. After the interview, I was given feedback that I did not seem open to learning new technologies. In some respects, this criticism is valid. I know what I know, but I am sometimes reluctant to learn new technologies. How should I handle this in the future?
CAMBRIDGE, MA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Coca-Cola sales surge offsetting rising costs, Russia exit

Sales at Coca-Cola surged 16% during the first quarter as crowds returned to movie theaters, music venues and sport stadiums, offsetting rising input costs for the company and the suspension of operations in Russia. Coca-Cola was among the companies to pull the plug on Russian operations after the country invaded...
BUSINESS
Interesting Engineering

Extremely lightweight hydrogen tanks could quadruple the range of passenger airliners

California-based firm HyPoint is developing an innovative cryogenic tank design that could massively boost the range of hydrogen-powered aircraft, a press statement reveals. HyPoint's technology is extremely lightweight compared with traditional fuel cells and it could allow airliners to fly up to four times farther than traditional passenger aircraft. A...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse#Europe#Malvern Bank
Benzinga

Morning Brief: Top Financial Stories Dominating on Monday, April 25

Major U.S.-based crypto exchange Kraken is expanding into the Middle East and will open its regional headquarters in Abu Dhabi after getting a full license to operate a regulated trading platform in the UAE. “We’re incredibly excited to be able to set up our operations right in the ADGM [Abu...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
World Bank
TheStreet

Taco Bell Unveils an Event Fit for a Queen (Or Two)

Battling it out in the fast-food breakfast world has always been a war with high stakes. McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report has dominated the space for the longest period of time, debuting its Egg McMuffin in 1971. While it has certainly expanded the menu since those days, 25 million people roll through the drive-thru every day, and many of them are there for a breakfast they consider a classic.
RESTAURANTS
Benzinga

High Tide Reports $1.07M In 4/20 Retail Sales, Grants 40K In Stock Options To Some Employees

High Tide Inc. HITI HITI 2LYA announced approximately CA$1.37 million ($1.07 million) in total retail gross revenues across all retail platforms on 4/20, representing a 76.21% increase from the previous Wednesday. The company's Canadian retail shops reported a 63.05% increase, while sales across e-commerce platforms reported an increase of 129.41% over the previous Wednesday.
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy