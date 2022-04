American Township — Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to an accident that occurred at approximately 11:43 p.m. on Friday in American Township. The driver of a Dodge Grand Caravan traveling eastbound on SR 309 between Pioneer Rd. and Baty Rd. struck a pole and rolled over. The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was transported to Mercy Health — St. Rita’s Medical Center for minor injuries. Impairment was suspected to be a factor in the crash.

