Shelby County Criminal Court hosts expungement clinic, job fair

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Criminal Court Clerk’s Office is hosting another expungement clinic for people wanting to clear their record.

The clinic is at Southwest Tennessee Community College (Vertis Sails Gymnasium), 737 Union Ave., on Saturday, April 23.

The clinic will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The General Sessions Court Clerk’s Office will be there, as well as the City of Memphis’ Drive While You Pay Program.

FedEx, Kroger and the American Job Center will also be onsite for employment opportunities.

