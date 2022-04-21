How you can save on groceries during inflation

DENVER (KDVR) — With inflation rates surging, grocery store trips can add up quickly.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers spoke with consumer experts about how to maximize savings while buying groceries.

“Planning ahead is the first and foremost step that you’re going to want to do, making sure that you’re taking inventory of what you currently have in your fridge,” Consumer Expert Rebecca Gramuglia of TopCashBack.com said. “Planning meals around that, and planning out the rest of your week.”

Don’t go to the grocery store hungry.

Make a budget.

Take inventory of what’s already in your fridge.

Meal planning.

Use credit cards that offer cash back on groceries.

Sign up for your store’s loyalty program to earn exclusive discounts.

Bring your own bags to avoid baggage fees in Denver and other Colorado cities.

Consider pick-up orders to avoid impulse buys. However, pick-up orders may include a fee.

