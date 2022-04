Almost a year has now passed since Roger Federer's last appearance in official tournaments, whose return seems to be approaching but to date it is not possible to establish a certain date. "The Swiss Maestro", whose presence on the circuit last year was reduced to a flicker (he played just five tournaments), has not set foot on the pitch since July 2021, when he remedied a resounding defeat in three sets by Hubert Hurkacz in the quarter-finals.

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO